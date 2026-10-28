Man Utd: ‘Inevitable’ that ‘disgrace’ Jason Wilcox will be sacked if he fires Michael Carrick

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is likely to lose his job if the Red Devils decide to fire Michael Carrick this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils held ‘crisis talks’ on Monday over Carrick’s future after their 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth took the club’s winless run to eight matches in all competitions.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Carrick had been given a stay of execution, with presumptions made that Man Utd were unconvinced by the potential options to replace him.

Many supporters were frustrated that Man Utd only improved their options in midfield with a new left-back expected as a minimum, while there were rumours linking the Red Devils to strikers and wingers.

Wilcox will take the blame for what seems like more poor recruitment over the summer with Youri Tielmans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba struggling to make the desired impact, so far.

And a report in BBC Sport insists that Wilcox could ‘lose his job’ with Carrick if there is a managerial change before the end of the season.

READ: Man Utd star gives 14-word verdict on how dressing room feels about Carrick stay

BBC Sport claim: ‘One source close to United feels it is inevitable the former Blackburn and Leeds player will eventually lose his job if a third managerial change in as many seasons is made.

‘There is sympathy with Wilcox, who did not set the summer transfer budget. Others say Ratcliffe has provided significant funds for transfers since he took charge of football affairs in early 2024, as well as injecting £300m of his own money into the club.

‘While disgruntled fans may point to the recruitment of teams such as Brentford and Brighton as proof good players can be signed without paying astronomical fees, options for bigger clubs such as United were said to be scarce during the summer window.’

The Man Utd players and Wilcox are a ‘disgrace’

Former Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa scout Bryan King insists the Man Utd players and Wilcox’s recruitment gang have been a “disgrace” to Carrick.

King told Football Insider: “It’s wrong. This is where football shoots itself in the foot every time. Especially today, because you have people who buy clubs, who think they’re going to get instant results.

READ: Five Man Utd players who will welcome inevitable Michael Carrick sack

“Unfortunately, football isn’t like business. You’re relying on 14, 15 players to perform every week and win matches. Well, at the moment, you’ve got a football club that don’t look as though they can win a match.

“Imagine being a manager and working under the premise of, ‘results are not good, so hang on a minute, every paper is filled with I’m going to get the sack.’

“You’ve got a team, a team, quite an expensive team, of non-triers. You’re meant to be fighting for the badge, your manager, the club, the fans. I’ve never seen such an inept bunch of footballers in my life. They’re a disgrace.

“They’re a disgrace to Michael Carrick, and don’t I wish that the people that should be sacked would be sacked. Wilcox and his gang, the recruitment gang, the man who owns the football club, whoever advises him.”

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