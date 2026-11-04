Man Utd: JJ Gabriel travels to finalise transfer as Romano makes ‘done deal’ claim – ‘they are way ahead’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a huge update on Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel, who is finalising a move to Real Madrid.

16-year-old Gabriel is regarded as one of the world’s best up-and-coming talents, and it recently emerged that he wants to leave Man Utd.

Gabriel and his team insist he continue his development elsewhere after growing frustrated at Man Utd, and several elite European clubs have taken interest.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Gabriel, but Real Madrid have been his most likely destination for several weeks.

JJ Gabriel set to complete his move to Real Madrid

Now, Romano has confirmed that Gabriel to Real Madrid is not yet a “done deal”, but he has revealed that he is currently in Madrid and is on track to complete the move in the next month or so.

“The boy has been in Madrid for several days over recent weeks. He is training very hard to get ready for January, when he will be able to join a new club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Real Madrid remain very clear favourites to sign JJ Gabriel. At the moment, the expectation of all those involved is for JJ Gabriel to go to Real Madrid.

“They are way ahead of the other candidates. The agents met with several clubs, but Barcelona have different priorities, Paris Saint-Germain have different priorities, Bayern spoke with the agents of JJ Gabriel but are not advancing.

“I always told you Spain is the most likely outcome for JJ Gabriel and now we can say that Real Madrid remain the leading side.

“It’s not a done deal as of now, but Real Madrid remain in the leading seat [and] are making progress to sign JJ Gabriel.

“Real Madrid want to make sure not to break the relationship with Manchester United for this JJ Gabriel saga.

“If Real Madrid complete the deal, they want to make sure everyone is aware of the situation. There will be nothing behind the scenes.”

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Romano has also explained why Gabriel’s situation is different to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s when he left Liverpool to join Real Madrid.

“Remember, for example, what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid tried to sign the player in January by paying a transfer fee,” Romano added.

“Liverpool said no, they wanted to see what [would] happen. And then, when Real Madrid signed the player on a free, they first informed Liverpool to maintain good relationship.

“Obviously, JJ Gabriel is not Trent Alexander-Arnold yet, he has the potential to be an important player. But still, with a young player, Real Madrid want to be respectful.”

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