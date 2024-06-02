Man Utd join race for long-term Arsenal target as Aston Villa put on back foot by big clubs

Manchester United are among a few big clubs which have reportedly joined Arsenal in the pursuit of their long-term midfield target Douglas Luiz.

United are likely to be on the hunt for a few new midfielders this summer. That they registered their worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth this term suggests new talent is needed, and the departures of some midfielders reinforces that.

Sofyan Arambat will return to his parent club after a lean spell at United, while Casemiro looks increasingly likely to be let go, and Christian Eriksen could be in the same boat as his midfield partner.

According to reports, United are looking for a new star from within the Premier League, as Aston Villa’s Luiz is on their list. It’s suggested that Juventus want to sign the Brazilian, but English sides are presenting them with a significant obstacle.

United among Prem trio wanting Luiz

There are three sides named that could stop the Serie A side’s charge – United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambition to return United to the summit of world football, Luiz would be a statement signing, given he plays – and has starred – for a side in a better position than the Red Devils.

Villa finished four places above United in the Premier League this term, in fourth, and the midfielder netted a career best nine league goals, along with five assists, in addition to another five assists in other competitions.

It’s suggested Villa would be looking for £60million if they were to part with him, though £100million has also been floated previously.

In any case, they’ll put up a good fight to keep him given how central he was to their successes this season.

United will not go uncontested, as along with Liverpool, who are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements again, Arsenal are in the mix, and have a long-term interest in Luiz.

They lodged multiple bids for him in the summer of 2022, and their eyes have remained on him for some time since then, particularly this season.

As such, it would be unsurprising if they were to act on their interest, particularly if they see United’s presence as dangerous to them.

