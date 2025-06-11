Manchester United have reportedly joined a pair of rival sides in pursuit of an expensive striker, but they “would like” to sign a cheaper option if possible.

United have already moved to ensure they are more competitive next season than they were last. They’re in desperate need of improving their attacking areas, and have landed Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5million move.

But he is more of a wide man or No.10, and United still want to improve upon their central striking options, given how poor Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were last season.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked for some time given he played under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP – and scored 54 goals in club football last season.

He remains on the radar, but there’s another top talent being looked at now, according to Ben Jacobs.

“They’re running data on some other names as well, including Hugo Ekitike, which is a new name that I can bring to the mix too,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“Liverpool are very interested, Chelsea have held some talks as well, but nothing’s going to happen in the next days with Hugo Ekitike either and Frankfurt want €100million, so he’s actually more expensive than Viktor Gyokeres.

“So right now, I’m told, if Manchester United can do Gyokeres, they would like to advance on it, but it will all depend on the overall cost and other suitors, and that’s why some of these other names are also concurrently being discussed.”

It’s not a surprise than Gyokeres is the main target, having scored 32 goals more than Ekitike’s 22 last season.

The Swedish striker is in fact said to be very keen on a move to Old Trafford, though they can’t offer European football.

But there are sides who can offers that in the mix, with Juventus joining Arsenal in pursuit of the United target. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Italian outfit are taking steps to sign Gyokeres.

“We know it’s complicated for Italian clubs to make these kinds of deals.

“I’m not saying Juventus will sign Gyokeres, but I can guarantee that Juventus called over the weekend to be informed about the situation.”

