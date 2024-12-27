Man Utd joke pair in worst Premier League XI of Boxing Day

Man Utd had an absolute ‘mare at Wolves but two players in particular contributed to their team’s downfall.

A Chelsea winger also makes the worst XI, which is taken from WhoScored ratings.

GOALKEEPER: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

We have been staunch defenders of the Manchester United goalkeeper, but over to our own Matt Stead to describe him after his latest dropped bollock v Wolves: ‘Andre Onana, far from their biggest problem, has nevertheless retained an infuriating knack for individual mistakes.’ Indeed. And he made one v Wolves as United became genuine relegation contenders.

RIGHT-BACK: Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Actually a harsh inclusion because he played pretty well (for a Spurs defender) against Nottingham Forest, but getting sent off for two bookings when you have only committed one foul is somewhere between careless and brainless.

CENTRE-BACK: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Given an E for Error by Opta for his part in Everton’s goal; he kneed the ball to Iliman Ndiaye as City’s alarming capacity to shoot themselves in the foot continued.

CENTRE-BACK: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

Part of an Aston Villa defence that was thoroughly outplayed by a front three of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy as Villa embarrassingly dropped below Fulham and even Manchester City in the Premier League table.

LEFT-BACK: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

He really should have scored as Chelsea were undone by Fulham, but that’s not why he is in this worst XI; no tackles and no interceptions is not a good look from a full-back. Especially a full-back up against Adama Traore.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Amadou Onana (Aston Villa)

Given the E for his role in Newcastle’s third goal but his inclusion seems harsh as he made five tackles as he attempted to stem the Newcastle tide.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Harry Winks (Leicester City)

Struggled to keep hold of the ball (76% is a poor pass completion rate for a central midfielder), created no chances and made only one tackle in 64 minutes before he was hauled off during Liverpool’s ultimately easy win.

RIGHT WING: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Completed only 11 passes in 79 minutes and failed to create a single chance or make a single tackle. One wayward pass almost gifted Newcastle United a goal on a difficult afternoon in the north-east.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Over to Steady again: ‘The role of a captain is hilariously overblown in the modern game but equally Fernandes being Manchester United’s in 2024 is incredibly apt. Rarely is such an obvious talent undermined by itself out of eagerness to be seen to care. Nowhere else is consistent petulance and a costly temper rewarded so handsomely. Fernandes set his own trap with a dreadful first touch but he was itching to dive in, studs first to Semedo’s leg and ankle, just to show the supporters that he is trying to do something.’

LEFT WING: Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)

Failed to create a single chance and was dispossessed more often than he beat his man. A poor, anonymous performance.

STRIKER: Jhon Duran (Aston Villa)

Jhesus Christ, Jhon.