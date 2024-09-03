‘Devastated’ Phil Jones claims Man Utd sale is a ‘travesty’ and a ‘huge loss’ to Ten Hag

Former Man Utd centre-back Phil Jones claims Scott McTominay will be a “huge loss” for the Red Devils after he moved to Napoli in the summer.

McTominay was one of the standout performers in a largely poor campaign for Man Utd despite Erik ten Hag leading them to an unexpected FA Cup final win over arch-rivals Man City.

Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League with McTominay scoring an impressive ten goals in all competitions from midfield.

However, the addition of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain and the Red Devils’ attempts to satisfy the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules led to McTominay’s departure.

The Scotland international completed a late move to Serie A side Napoli for a reported fee of around £25m and former Man Utd team-mate Jones is “gutted” that the midfielder has left Old Trafford.

Jones said on BBC Radio: I’m gutted. I love him. He’s a wonderful boy. He’s so good in and around the dressing room.

“I think he’s got so much more quality than people give him credit for. He’s a lot better technically than what people give him credit for.

“He arrives in the box at certain times and scores certain goals, as he showed last season for United and Scotland.”

Jones thinks Man Utd and Ten Hag will realise that allowing McTominay to join Napoli is a “huge loss” but revealed the Scot is “excited” for a new challenge.

The former Man Utd centre-back added: “I understand why he’s gone, in terms of the FFP (financial fair play rules), which I think is a bit of a travesty that we’re still having to sell homegrown talent because of FFP.

“Maybe it needs to be looked at. I’m devastated he’s gone. He was an important part of the team.

“It’s going to be a loss – it is a huge loss for the team. But I’m delighted for him. I texted him yesterday and wished him good luck.

“He’s excited about starting his new challenge. He’s going to a giant of a club in Napoli with Antonio Conte.”

Ten Hag admitted that he would have preferred to keep McTominay around but that Man Utd’s attempts to satisfy financial rules made it impossible.

The Dutchman said of McTominay’s departure: “I’m very happy for him. It’s also [a good deal] for us, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything.

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules.

“We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do.

“But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal. For Scott, he’s happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us.”