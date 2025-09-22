Former team-mate tips Mainoo to ‘force a move’ away from Man Utd in January amid swap deal rumour

Kobbie Mainoo’s former Man Utd team-mate Phil Jones insists that England international is likely to “force a move” away from Old Trafford in January.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season with their 2-1 win over Chelsea taking them to seven points from their opening five matches.

Ruben Amorim was coming under pressure after their 3-0 defeat against Man City a week ago but the win over the Blues has given him some breathing room.

Despite spending over £200m over the summer, Man Utd failed to address their midfield issues with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Mainoo is failing to get much game time under Amorim even though Man Utd have been struggling to get the balance right in midfield.

Amorim caused a lot of drama towards the end of the transfer window when he suggested in public that Mainoo would be vying with Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth this season.

That led to Mainoo, who wants regular football before the World Cup, searching for a loan move with the Man Utd hierarchy privately unhappy at Amorim, calling it ‘a stupid and unnecessary move’.

And former Man Utd defender Jones reckons Mainoo will request a move in the January transfer window if he’s still out of the team at that point.

Jones said on Stadium Astro: “Kobbie is a player that I really admire. I loved watching him come into the team, and I remember his performance at Everton away, his first start.

“He absolutely bossed the game. He was terrific that night. It was a mature performance, and he carried on that season.

“It just looks like at the minute he’s out of favour. The manager’s already come out and stated that he’s not going to be playing with Bruno. You’re not going to dislodge Bruno in the form that he’s in.

“He’s going to find it difficult for games. I think by Christmas and January time, if he’s not had the game time that he’ll like, then I’m sure he’ll be trying to force a loan move.”

There were reports last week that Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for Federico Valverde at Real Madrid and offered Mainoo as a makeweight in the deal.

Man Utd ‘want to improve its midfield and is aware of Madrid’s interest in Mainoo’ and are therefore ‘willing to offer a swap deal for Valverde, adding a 50 million transfer fee’.