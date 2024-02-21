Jordan reveals shock at Bayern links to ‘court jester’ Solskjaer who oversaw ‘worst period’ at Man Utd

Simon Jordan has revealed his disbelief that Bayern Munich have been linked with former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils appointed the Norwegian as their caretaker manager after sacking Jose Mourinho in December 2018, taking over from the Portuguese coach until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

After winning 14 of his first 19 matches in charge, Man Utd handed him a three-year contract to become the permanent manager in March 2019.

Following many ups and downs over his three years as manager, Man Utd fired Solskjaer following little sign of measurable progress on the pitch.

Solskjaer, who has been without a job in football since leaving Old Trafford in 2021, has been linked with Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich manager.

The German and Bayern have come to an agreement that the former Chelsea boss will leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the season after a run of three defeats in a row saw him come under intense pressure.

And Jordan can’t believe that Solskjaer is still getting linked to jobs of that magnitude after overseeing “the worst period of Man Utd”.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan said of Solskjaer on talkSPORT: “I guess there is a school of thought that suggests that for the period of time he came in post-Mourinho, he re-established some of the morale, which enabled United to make the unavoidable mistake of giving him a job for a longer period of time, after the result they got against Paris Saint-Germain.

“They won a game, and then everyone clambered for Solskjaer to get the job.

“Famous people come out and said ‘Ole has got the wheel’ and all that sort of rubbish.

“If you’re looking at it from Solskjaer’s point of view and why would he want to do it, basically you’re not someone who really wants to manage a team, but to go in there and fix a problem before the real guy turns up.

“You’re the tribute act, the warm-up band, and if that’s what he is happy with, who am I to suggest he shouldn’t be?

“Why do I see him in the equation? I only see him as someone who could probably give the morale at the club a lift, if there is a need for that.

“I would not particularly think that is what Harry Kane signed for Bayern Munich, to be managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjear.

“But, who am I to say they have no logic to their thinking?

“Isn’t Thomas Tuchel the one we are all waxing lyrical about? Isn’t Tuchel the one where everyone was saying, ‘why did Chelsea boot him out of the door?’

“This is the same Thomas Tuchel who is going to lose Bayern the Bundesliga in over a decade.

“You’re going to bring in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace him. I am not sure what to make of that.

“For a person who managed Man United and got a 54 percent win record, which they could have done without him, to get that kind of win record.

“Then he goes and manages Cardiff. I have a lot of Norwegian friends from when I was living in Spain, and they are like, ‘he is the luckiest Norwegian alive’.

“Nobody can work out why he got the Manchester United job, how he got it, and how he maintains that job.

“From what I can gather, he is a really nice fella, and I have no issue with that, but we are not talking about his personality and saying he is ugly.

“I am talking about his football capabilities; I am talking about the reason you would bring a person of his achievements into the job and expect outcomes that are significant.

“If he is happy to go in and hold the ship and do a Ralf Rangnick role for three months, provide zero intellectual capital, and just make everyone laugh, then ok.

“What football nouse are we talking about? He’s a manager, you’re managing Bayern Munich.

“The point is, you look at it and go, ‘I want the top jobs to go to the top guys’.

“I find football rewards mediocrity, and I don’t find it very comfortable.

“Maybe that is because I don’t look at football with the same affection as I once looked at it.

“He [Solskjaer] did not win anything with Man United, and the standards at Man United dropped to such a level that he even had the audacity to suggest he did not need to win things as part of one of his press conferences.

“I think some of the scenarios at Man United I put at his door, okay, the Glazers’ door for employing him, and I think that is the worst period of Man United.

“When the most decline happened, and perhaps some instances when they finished higher in the league, what might have been bang average leagues at that time.

“If we are suggesting that he is someone that should be managing supposed blue chip football clubs, I find that difficult.

“Maybe I don’t see him in an interview; maybe he comes across far better than he does when I see him in the media, and far better than his teams do.

“He does not come across great in the media when he is giving a post-match analysis.

“He does not come across great on the pitch; there must be something else he has got.

“Maybe it is just a very personable fella that everybody likes. You can get those; they are called court jesters; you don’t necessarily have to have them manage your team.”