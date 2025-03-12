Journalist Miguel Delaney insists that Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim “doesn’t want to be there” after a tricky start to life at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with Amorim appointed as Erik ten Hag’s successor in November after a poor start to the campaign.

However, the Portuguese head coach has actually made things worse at Old Trafford with Man Utd currently 14th in the Premier League with ten games left of the season.

Amorim has won just five of his first 17 Premier League matches in charge of the Red Devils and Man Utd are at risk of having no European football next term unless they win the Europa League.

Despite his terrible start as Man Utd boss, Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe praised Amorim’s work in an interview on Monday.

Speaking to Gary Neville in an interview on The Overlap, Ratcliffe said: “I think Ruben has done an excellent job. I really like Ruben.

“I think in the circumstances… I mean he arrived mid-season, he didn’t have time to train his players in the way in which he wants to play, he inherited a squad which he’s had no influence on, and the squad isn’t necessarily designed for the way in which he plays football, and English isn’t his natural language, and he’s never played in the Premier League before, and he’s managing the biggest club in the world, and it’s a tough place, and he’s a young guy.

“If you take all of that into consideration, I think he’s done a remarkably good job.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight Man Utd stars ‘set’ for ‘axe’ named with Old Trafford chiefs to ‘accept drastic reduction’

👉 Man Utd: Sancho, Chelsea ‘loophole’ sets up return with ‘significant penalty’ among two ‘issues’

👉 Man Utd duo branded ‘downright useless’ as Premier League star tipped to replace them

And now journalist Delaney has urged Ratcliffe “to back” Amorim in the summer and claims that the Man Utd boss “doesn’t want to be there himself”.

Delaney said on Sky Sports Back Pages podcast: “He absolutely has to back Ruben Amorim, he has to give him the support. He talks about how he speaks to him on a regular basis and how Jason Wilcox, the technical director, speaks to him two or three times a day.

“That needs to happen. If they’re going to make this work at Manchester United and give him the support he needs, then that needs to happen.

“And I think it’s welcome, from Amorim’s point of view, that Jim Ratcliffe has said this, because questions were starting to be asked about his own future and also how much he was actually even enjoying the job.

“I mean, he seems to be somebody who has found it very much of a struggle. He’s talked very honestly and very openly, but at times it’s almost felt quite down and that he doesn’t want to be there himself.

“Hopefully this, in terms of his own future and what that might do in terms of his own confidence and ability to do the job, hopefully that will be the support he needs.”