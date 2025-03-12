Man Utd: Journalist stunned by ‘astonishing’ Ratcliffe claim as Amorim reveals dressing room reaction

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim insists “underperforming” players can “change” Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mind after his comments about some of them being “overpaid”.

Ratcliffe conducted a series of interviews on Monday to address a number of issues at the club, including the current terrible results and performances on the pitch, as well as the terrible recruitment over the last few years.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League table after swapping Erik ten Hag for Amorim in November and Ratcliffe called out some players for being “overpaid”.

Ratcliffe said in an interview on Monday: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying [Andre] Onana, we’re buying [Rasmus] Hojlund, we’re buying [Jadon] Sancho. These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

“Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.”

When asked about Ratcliffe’s comments on Wednesday, Amorim said: “Everyone is underperforming. Myself and the players. We can always change that, I include myself in that part of underperforming.

“You are talking about players like Casemiro that have won everything. We know these players can play so much better, that is the focus. He was honest on that. The focus is to change his mind.

“A lot of people will say you are not good enough for the club, but my feeling is you can change that with results. In training I feel they want this really bad.”

On his relationship with Ratcliffe , Amorim added: “It has been really good since day one. We are honest with each other. We have simple, clear and honest conversations.

“To give me support publicly is really good for a coach. Since day one I have felt the support of everybody.”

And journalist Jason Burt found Ratcliffe’s comments “quite astonishing” for a club owner as he questioned whether Man Utd can “do the deals” for their “overpaid” stars.

Burt told Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast: “Clubs and agents and players aren’t stupid. They’ll know that they’re not wanted at Manchester United. The big issue is just taking their contracts. Who’s going to pay those contracts?

“Jim Ratcliffe can say whatever he wants in terms of getting them out or, you know, them being overpaid and so-and-so.

“But he’s got to do the deals to make them move on. That’s the bottom line. Other clubs out there know the situation, they’ll come in low ball.

“Manchester United has got to take the medicine. Basically, they’re not going to sell high on these players. You know, it’s just the situation they’re in at the moment.

“They’re going to make huge losses, and they’re just going to have to grin and bear it and get on with it.

“If they’re going to actually turn the squad around, some of those players have to be paid off, or they have to get deals that are more favorable to them to get them out of the club. That’s just the way it is.

“And I do think it’s quite astonishing for a club owner to speak quite so frankly. I welcome it to a degree. I think sometimes you’re going to have to call it as it is.”

