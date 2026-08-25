Journalist reveals how many signings Carrick wants Man Utd to make before the transfer deadline

Man Utd are looking to complete three new signings before the transfer window closes next week, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) so far this summer.

Widespread reports have confirmed that Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba will sign in the coming days after the Cameroon international passed his medical ahead of a deal worth £65m, plus £5m in add-ons.

But the spending at Old Trafford is set to continue with Man Utd also looking to bring in a new left-back before the transfer deadline.

There have been numerous left-backs linked but their dream signing of Lewis Hall now looks very unlikely as Newcastle don’t want to sell the England international this summer.

A possible loan deal for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde now looks more likely, while Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and RB Leipzig’s David Raum are other options.

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But Football Insider have revealed that Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick ‘wants Man United to make three new signings before the summer transfer window closes next week’.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke added on Football Insider‘s podcast: “(Central midfield) has been the key priority area that United’s recruitment team wanted to strengthen, so if they bring in Baleba that’ll be three signings made.

“Left back is an area of the team that United are looking to strengthen too, they’ve obviously been frustrated in their pursuit of Lewis Hall. They’ve been looking at other players as well, as they want cover and competition for Luke Shaw.

“And then they have looked at a left winger as well, but maybe that need for a new left winger has been lessened with Marcus Rashford returning to the club. As things stand right now, he might play a big role for United this season, and he’ll almost be like a new signing for them.”

Rio Ferdinand hopes Man Utd can stretch budget to sign a striker

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand hopes that the Red Devils can stretch their budget to sign a striker, specifically Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who is attracting interest from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

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Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “The importance of Benjamin Sesko is huge, especially going to a place like that.

“You need him in the team and I’m interested to see how he does this season in that sense.

“The big question is, does United’s budget stretch to go and get an Ollie Watkins or someone like that now?

“If Danny Welbeck was on the market, and he clearly was, that’s one who Man United should have gone for because he could still have had an important role to play despite being happy to be on the bench at this stage of his career.

“But let’s not get too carried away, it’s the first game of the season and we know it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“Manchester United need to set their stall out in a realistic manner. We can’t pretend that Man United should be going for the Premier League title this season.

“We all want that but you need to be realistic and realise where you are. I think they will finish in the top-four and I would be happy with top-four.

“We need to consolidate the success we had last season and if we can get a trophy on top of that then great.”

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