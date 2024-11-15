Reliable journalist ‘has heard’ Man Utd now ‘very serious option’ for Arsenal target; Gyokeres update

Leroy Sane is a “very serious option” for Man Utd despite rumours he “won’t go back to Manchester”, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils are looking to give new boss Ruben Amorim the tools to be a success after replacing Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager earlier this week.

Man Utd made five signings in the summer as they looked to support Ten Hag but their terrible results and performances this season cost him his job.

And there are some concerns that Amorim will have to go back into the transfer market as soon as possible to bring in players to suit his preferred 3-4-3 system, which he has been using at Sporting Lisbon.

Former Man City winger Sane has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, while a number of top Premier League sides want Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

And Sport Bild journalist Falk could see both players at Man Utd under Amorim with Sane a “very serious option” for the Red Devils over the next couple of transfer windows.

Falk told Caught Offside: “Previously, there had yet to be any offers from interesting clubs for Leroy Sane, but now we have Arsenal and Mikel Arteta (who Sane knows from his time at Man City). London, of course, is a great city; it’s always been a point for Sane and his family that they weren’t 100% settled and comfortable in Manchester.

“Arsenal could then be an option for Sane, as they’re playing Champions League football (and likely to continue doing so next season). Newcastle, who have also been linked, aren’t in Europe’s top-flight and look likely to next year.

“Now, I’ve heard Manchester United are also knocking at his door. Many people think he won’t go back to Manchester, but United is a very serious option for him. However, I think he first wants to show that he can do it at Bayern Munich. Bayern, on their part, don’t want to pay him €20m again.

“He’s currently achieving this quite easily; he gets €15m straight every year and then after every six matches he earns €1m (which stops at €5m in total). Bayern want to reduce his overall salary (I heard 25% less), which will be difficult because he’s a free agent in the summer.

“Therefore, he has to play at a high level now to convince the club to make him a really good offer.

“Manchester United are big competition for Viktor Gyokeres. It’s easier, of course, for United with Ruben Amorim having swapped Sporting CP for Old Trafford.

“Also, Bayern already have Harry Kane in the squad, so Gyokeres won’t get so much playing time in Munich, which isn’t a great argument for Vincent Komapany’s side. The Red Devils are also interested in another Bayern Munich target in Benjamin Sesko (so you see the club is always competing with the Premier League).”