Juventus begin ‘talks’ to sign second Man Utd player after Jadon Sancho ‘agreement’

Juventus are also interested in bringing Marcus Rashford to Serie A this summer after edging closer to a deal for Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made one major signing this summer in the form of Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

They have been in negotiations to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for weeks with two bids rejected and Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe now refusing to give in to the Bees’ £70m demands.

A number of players are set to be sold to raise funds for summer incomings with Sancho, Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho amongst the names reportedly on the transfer list at Old Trafford.

Juventus have been the main potential suitors for Sancho for weeks with a swap deal involving one of three players mooted, while Fabrizio Romano insisted a deal could be tricky to complete.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in recent weeks: “The real point, the real issue is that Juventus don’t want to cover the whole salary of Jadon Sancho, that’s going to be almost impossible.

“So a salary request change for Juventus-Sancho topic is going to be kind of complicated for the upcoming days and weeks. So let’s see what happens with the salary, Juventus interest is confirmed, Juventus call are confirmed.”

There have been reports of an ‘agreement’ over a fee for Sancho and now Sky Sport Italia claims that both Man Utd and Juventus ‘are keen to reach an agreement around €15 million’.

Juventus are ‘pushing’ for Sancho after ‘positive discussions’ on Wednesday with the player’s agent, while on the same day the Serie A giants also ‘made exploratory contact’ for Man Utd forward Rashford.

The report adds: ‘The cost is high, but there has been an initial inquiry as a potential attacking option.’

Another potential option this summer is a move to Barcelona but Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham insists that Rashford wouldn’t deserve a move to the Catalan giants.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you’re there, you appreciate it. You don’t throw it away and say you want to leave.

“I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

“To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out – I didn’t like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn’t get the move that he’s hankering for. From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that’s a step up that he hasn’t deserved.”