Man Utd: Juventus plan hijack of main Ratcliffe target by offering Crystal Palace a highly-rated starlet

Juventus have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer and plan on offering a player in exchange, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his £1.3billion deal to become minority owner of the Red Devils on Tuesday.

A year and three months after the club announced a strategic review, and 58 days after a deal was struck, there is finally a new power structure in place at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of 25 per cent of the shares owned by the Glazer family, who have been Man Utd’s majority owners since their controversial leveraged buyout in 2005.

The Ineos chairman paid 33 US dollars (£26) for each of those shares and the same price for 25 per cent of Class A shares, with 10 times fewer voting rights, following a tender process.

Ratcliffe takes control of football operations as part of the deal and plans to ramp up the rebuild on Man Utd after his team looked under the hood and began to make moves during the ratification process.

READ MORE: Predicting every Premier League club’s next manager: Arteta to Manchester City, Simeone at Newcastle

One of the most pressing issues is the appointment of a new sporting director with Dan Ashworth the strong favourite to arrive in that role as they look to finalise summer transfer plans.

There have already been rumours that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe has settled on Crystal Palace forward Olise as his top target this summer with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming yesterday that the Frenchman is ‘open to the move’.

And now the Daily Telegraph has also confirmed that Olise is a target for Man Utd and that Palace’s ‘best hope of keeping Olise, whose contract is reported to contain a release clause, might be that clubs are worried about committing a big fee on him at the end of an injury-hit season’.

There are rumours that his release fee could be around the £60m mark and the Red Devils could have competition for his signature with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all linked.

And now the Daily Telegraph adds that Serie A side Juventus ‘are prepared to join Premier League clubs in race’ for Olise ‘by offering a player in part-exchange’.

In an effort to reduce the potential big fee for Olise, Juventus are willing to offer Crystal Palace their highly-rated starlet Matias Soule, who has contributed ten goals and two assists in 23 Serie A matches on loan at Frosinone this term.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Ole to get the Man Utd gang back together as Liverpool hopes ‘ebb away’