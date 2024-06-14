Juventus submit opening £40m bid for Man Utd star after player green lights exit

Premier League side Man Utd have received an opening offer from Serie A giants Juventus for Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at La Liga side Getafe, faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd sent him out on loan to Spanish side Getafe, where he has contributed eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga matches this season.

That saw Getafe president Angel Torres insist in May that if it was Greenwood’s choice he would stay at the Spanish club for another year on loan with the La Liga side unable to afford the Red Devils’ asking price.

Torres said: “If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club (Getafe), I think he would continue for another year.

“Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where (our) sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.”

But it now looks likely that Man Utd will be able to sell the England international with Juventus reportedly submitting an offer worth £40m for the striker.

It is understood that the offer is close to their valuation of the player with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ready to cash in on the 22-year-old.

Although a transfer is not thought to be imminent, Juventus are growing hopeful that they can strike a deal and bring Greenwood to Serie A over the summer.

It comes after previous reports insisted that Greenwood have given the green light to a move away from Man Utd and specifically Juventus.

After completing his deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd earlier this year, Ratcliffe hinted that Greenwood could have a future at the club.

“We will make a decision, correct,” Ratcliffe said.

“All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with if he is a good person or not?

“He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football.

“So the answer is, ‘Yeah, we have to make decisions’. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on-loan obviously, but he’s not the only one.

“We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not?

“Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”