Juventus pull out of race for Man Utd star with Chelsea still ‘trying’ to complete huge deadline day deal

Serie A giants Juventus have pulled out of a potential deal to sign Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho as Chelsea keep trying to complete a transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to get Sancho’s massive wages off their books before the transfer deadline as he is unlikely to play a big part in Erik ten Hag’s plans, despite his return to training.

Sancho fell out with Ten Hag after the Man Utd boss told reporters he’d left the England international out of his squad in September 2023 because of his poor performances in training.

The winger denied that and took to social media to claim he’d been made a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the 23/24 campaign.

Sancho refused to apologise and was made to train away from his team-mates and reportedly banned from first-team facilities before he got a loan move away to Borussia Dortmund in January.

After helping Dortmund to the Champions League final, Ten Hag welcomed Sancho back into training during pre-season but the winger was not included in the squad for either of the Red Devils’ opening two Premier League matches.

Man Utd are still looking to offload Sancho on deadline day with Juventus and Chelsea reportedly expressing the most interest in a deal for the 24-year-old.

But Juventus have now pulled out with Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claiming that the Old Lady ‘have ultimately decided not to take the’ English winger.

Di Marzio adds: ‘Juventus has decided to stay in attack because they are satisfied with the market they have done and with the work of [Samuel] Mbangula, who if Sancho had arrived would not have been able to have the space he deserves for how he trained and how he faced these first matches.

‘Juve is therefore very satisfied with the work done in the incoming team and therefore withdraws from the final rush for Sancho, also because the costs of the operation were high anyway.’

Sky Sports insist that Chelsea are still very much in for Sancho and that Raheem Sterling could potentially go in the other direction, as rumoured in recent days.

A line in their transfer blog read: ‘They are also trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United in a deal that may involve Raheem Sterling going the other way.’

On a potential Sancho-Sterling swap deal, Gary Neville said on Sky Sports on Friday: “Every player has a point to prove. What we’re seeing here from Chelsea and Manchester United is them trying to clear up their poor recruitment from previous transfer windows.

“And you’re trying to get the players out but the players have leverage. They know they are on massive money, big wages, lots of years on their contracts, lots of years on their contracts and they’re not going to be shoved out the door easily. The clubs are going to have to pay for those mistakes and the players want compensation for that.

“Those two players have good pride, ego, they want to play at top level clubs. So it’s not going to be easy for the clubs, they’re going to have to support them. The fans won’t like that, some in the industry don’t like that.

“Man Utd hunted Jadon Sancho for two years. It was a public chase, it’s not worked out for Erik ten Hag in these last 12 months and he needs to leave. But it’s not as easy as that.”