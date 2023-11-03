Agent of Juventus star hits back at ‘false’ Man Utd claims despite revealing Red Devils meeting

Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent insists there were “never any real negotiations” with Manchester United over the summer despite holding a meeting.

The Red Devils were in the market for a new central midfielder in the summer transfer window with Sofyan Amrabat eventually arriving at Old Trafford on deadline day.

Amrabat was also joined by Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon with Man Utd racking up the fourth highest net spend in the Premier League this year.

The Morocco international and his fellow signings have struggled to settle into life at Man Utd with the Red Devils making a terrible start to the new season.

Amrabat has only managed four Premier League starts due to injury and Ten Hag even played him out of position at left-back for a few games.

There were rumours that Juventus’ Rabiot was a serious potential alternative if a deal for Amrabat didn’t materialise but in the end nothing came of their reported interest.

Rabiot was seen as a possible cheap option with his contract in Turin expiring at the conclusion of this season with speculation last month that Man Utd are ‘ready to knock again’ in January for the France international.

However, his mother and agent Veronique Rabiot, insists that claims money stopped the deal to Man Utd from going through are “all false” and that “there were never any real negotiations”.

“Did it all fall apart due to a question of money? All false,” she told Sportweek.

“United wanted to meet me to illustrate the interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin. There were never any real negotiations.”

Amrabat has already picked up criticism in some quarters with Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel frustrated at his performance in the Red Devils’ 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City last weekend.

Schmeichel told Premier League Productions: “I mean, he makes a change at half time, there’s a reason for that because it wasn’t working in midfield. Amrabat was so far off the pace Man City basically could do whatever they wanted.

“And the chances, yes, we had chances but they all came from Manchester City mistakes, it wasn’t like we were creating anything.

“Then you see other little things, players aren’t playing each other when they’re supposed to pass the ball, then you just see little things that makes you worry about this Manchester United team and the dressing room.”