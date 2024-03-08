According to a Premier League coach, Manchester United will be Harry Kane’s next “destination” as he’s being tipped to return to England.

The England international left boyhood club Tottenham during last year’s summer transfer window as he joined Bayern Munich for an initial fee of around £86m.

Is Kane cursed?

Kane netted a brace in midweek as Bayern Munich overcame a first-leg deficit to knock Serie A side Lazio out of the Champions League at the round of 16. He now has 33 goals and nine assists in his 33 appearances across all competitions.

The striker left Spurs to increase his chances of winning team trophies but Bayern Munich are set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign. They are currently ten points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern’s struggles this season have fuelled talk linking Kane with a move back to the Premier League during this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd were understood to be in the running to sign Kane from Spurs last summer but they ended up bringing in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta as a cheaper alternative.

Hojlund endured a difficult start to this season but he has been in stunning form in recent months. He has 13 goals and two assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

READ MORE: Five reasons Gareth Southgate would *actually* be good for Manchester United



Man Utd are still expected to sign a new striker in the summer and Kane is being linked with a move to Old Trafford. If he was to leave Bayern Munich, Erik ten Hag’s side would not be alone in pursuing him and it’s been indicated that he would be ‘open to a shock return’ to Spurs.

Kane to return to the Premier League?

Despite this, West Ham coach Kevin Nolan thinks Man Utd “will be his destination” as it will not be “easier” to head to Old Trafford than it was last summer.

“I can certainly see him back in the Premier League,” Nolan said on talkSPORT.

READ MORE: Mailbox… Are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his crew really qualified to judge Erik ten Hag?



“I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination.

“I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well.

“Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham? But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever.

Nolan added: “But I probably think Man United would be the one.”