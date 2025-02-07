Manchester United are reportedly among the three clubs ‘interested’ in signing England international Harry Kane from Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old left Spurs during the 2023 summer transfer window as he entered the final year of his contract to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £86m.

Kane departed Tottenham to give himself a better chance of winning team trophies and he’s on track to win the Bundesliga this season. He has 70 goals in his 72 appearances for the German giants.

Despite this, the veteran forward has been heavily linked with an exit this week as it’s emerged that he has a ‘secret clause agreement’ in his contract. He could have left for around £66m in January and will have another chance to move on during next year’s winter window for £54m.

Subsequently, it has been reported that Spurs have a ‘first option agreement’ with Bayern Munich, but this can only be activated under two conditions.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Kane’s clause and revealed Spurs have a “matching” agreement with Bayern Munich.

He said: “There is a release clause in the contract of Harry Kane at Bayern.

“And trust me, clubs are aware of this and what’s going on in terms of the clause. It’s a clause active in January. There was a release clause this January for €80m and there will be one next January for €65m. It’s only for January.”

“What does it mean? It sets the price for Kane. But there’s a good feeling between Kane and Bayern Munich. But in 2026 it could be different, so let’s see what happens.

“Remember, Tottenham have a matching price for him. It doesn’t mean that he has to go to Spurs. It means Tottenham have a match point to close the deal and them it’s up for the player to close the deal.”

Paul Merson has claimed Arsenal “will buy” Kane, but a report in Spain claims Spurs, Man Utd and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are the three clubs ‘interested’ and his clause ‘makes his sale easier’.