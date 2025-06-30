Man Utd ‘regularly in touch’ to sign Serie A star as Romano reveals two deals are ‘agreed’

Moise Kean has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are in contact to sign Fiorentina forward Moise Kean this summer as they continue their search for a new striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils have only made one major summer signing so far with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves in a deal worth around £62.5m.

Bryan Mbeumo could be the next through the door with Man Utd attempting to agree a fee with Brentford for weeks, as the Bees stand firm on their valuation of the forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on a potential deal for Mbeumo on Sunday, he said: “Let me repeat once again that Man United remain confident, Man United remain optimistic.

“They still don’t have an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, but the conversation is still ongoing. Manchester United, according to my sources, are prepared to improve that proposal.

“It’s not just about numbers. It’s not just about the transfer fee. It’s also about the structure of the deal, payment terms, installments, also add-ons, [if they are] easy or difficult, how to activate it. Man United are working on all these details of the deal in order to try reach an agreement with Brentford.”

Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked too but Sporting CP’s desire to get more than €60m plus €10m for the Sweden international has complicated his move away from Portugal this summer.

And now Man Utd are looking at alternative forwards with former Everton forward Kean emerging as a potential target after scoring 19 Serie A goals last term for Fiorentina.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport insists that Man Utd are ‘always vigilant’ over Kean and that the Red Devils ‘are regularly in touch to monitor the situation of the 2000-born player’.

Man Utd are ‘one of the favourites’ to sign Kean and ‘the charm of the Premier League and Old Trafford could tempt the former Juventus player, who would also be guaranteed a top player’s salary’.

After sending a scout to watch him every week during the season, Man Utd ‘do not intend to lose sight of him’ despite interest from Arsenal and Saudi Arabia.

And Romano has also revealed that Man Utd have ‘agreed’ new deals with academy products Jayden Ngwashi and JJ Gabriel.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United agree new four year deal with 16 year old talent Jayden Ngwashi as part of the Academy.

‘Despite proposals from English and European clubs, he’s decided to stay.’

On Gabriel, he added: ‘More on JJ Gabriel and Manchester United. The agreement to sign new deal for the young talent is set to be sealed, all completed. The contract will be valid for the next two years, after key intervention by Jason Wilcox to avoid losing one of best and most wanted talents.’