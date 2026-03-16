‘I think there’s better options’ – Keane names two managers Man Utd should appoint ahead of Carrick

Roy Keane insists Man Utd should look past Michael Carrick for the permanent job and the Red Devils legend has two managers in mind.

Man Utd have won seven, drawn one and lost one of their first nine matches under interim boss Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

The Red Devils solidified third spot in the Premier League on Sunday by beating fourth-placed Aston Villa and Man Utd fans are now dreaming of returning to the Champions League next season.

Carrick has transformed results and performances at Man Utd and many former players and pundits think he is a shoe-in for the permanent position.

However, Keane would like to see a “better” manager at the helm in the summer despite acknowledging the “very good job” that Carrick has done.

When asked about Carrick’s credentials on Sky Sports, Keane replied: “I would’ve thought so, yeah [on Manchester United considering giving Michael Carrick the permanent job] but I wouldn’t.

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“I think there’s better options out there. I think the games where he’s come in and in terms of winning football matches, he’s done a very good job. He’s obviously simplified things but there’s been no jeopardy in those games.

“They’ve had three weeks to prepare for the matches. It’s been good timing for him to go in there and he’s done a very good job. I take my hat off to him and if he does get the job in the summer I’ll say ‘Listen, good luck to you,’ but I think there are far better options out there for the next manager of Manchester United.

“If Carrick had been mentioned three months ago to be the next Manchester United manager you’d have been locked up. Everyone would’ve said he’s not even in the reckoning but due to timing, he’s got an opportunity and is doing a very good job.

“I think there’s better options out there, simple as that but he’s done a very good job. Manchester United are certain to qualify for the Champions League now but in making decisions [on the next manager] they will have to go and interview people and see what’s out there.”

When asked about why he is hesistant about giving Carrick the permanent job at Man Utd, Keane added: “Most players do like a caretaker manager. It’s different when he comes in and has to make a decision about contracts, pre-season and medical staff, transfers and recruitment.

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“His job in the last few months has been to win football matches. I know that’s a manager’s job anywhere but he’s not had any distractions even as a manager. Of course he’s done it and I give him credit for that but if he’s given the job then there’s different responsibilities for him.

“I think to manage Manchester United, you need someone a lot more experienced in terms of winning trophies, competing in Europe and he hasn’t got that. He might have that in a few years, and he might be in the mix then, but the fact he’s winning football matches at the moment of course gives him a great chance.

“All this chat that everyone loves him, I’m not so sure that was the case when they couldn’t beat Newcastle with 10 men. He beat Aston Villa today – Aston Villa were absolutely shocking. The more I look at Aston Villa, the more I think they’ll be missing out on Europe especially considering how bad they’ve been today.

“So the timing is good for United. For today’s game Villa are on the back of a European game and United, because they were so bad at the start of the season, have no distractions.

“And remember this is the same group of players that finished 15th. So everyone else can get giddy about Man United being third in the league but I don’t. I’m not one of them. I don’t get all excited for stuff like that. I get excited when teams are winning trophies and competing week in, week out. So, I’m not one to get too giddy.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp asked Keane who he thought would be better suited to the job, to which the Man Utd legend replied: “There’s loads, [Diego] Simeone and [Luis] Enrique. You go and try and find the best, [Thomas] Tuchel you have [to Redknapp] just mentioned.

“If they [the Manchester United board] try and suss all these managers and they come back demanding £25-30million-a-year then I get it but the responsibility of the board is to go out and get the best that’s available to Man United.”

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