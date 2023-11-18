Man Utd legend Keane branded a ‘clown’ who ‘never showed up’ in spat with ex-Liverpool star

Ex-Liverpool star Jason McAteer has hit back at Roy Keane after the Manchester United legend recalled the time he was sent off for elbowing him in a clash against Sunderland in 2002.

Keane analysed his red cards for United on an episode of The Overlap and claimed “McAteer as usual had plenty to say for himself” before the ex-Red Devil aimed an elbow at his international teammate and was sent off.

The Sky Sports pundit rejected talk of the pair striking a friendship during their time together with the Republic of Ireland and believes he was unfortunate to be sent off.

Analysing the altercation in question, Keane said: “Just because you play with someone doesn’t mean you’re mates. Do you know what, he was one of these players who shout their mouths off. I didn’t mind lads kicking me or booting me, honestly, but McAteer as usual had plenty to say for himself.

“But even then, I didn’t deserve to be sent off in that game, absolutely not. If you look back on it, I didn’t even catch him.”

During the same game, McAteer made a “book-writing” gesture in reference to Keane’s tell-all autobiography that was released the season prior, which the United star clearly took issue with.

And now McAteer has hit back at Keane on social media, branding the former United captain a “clown” who “never showed up” for his nation.

McAteer wrote: “Love it. Players shouting their mouths off !!! Funny You can’t shut the clown up now.

“And no we weren’t team-mates cause he never showed up and when he did he went home !!!! Please !!!!! Bore off.”

McAteer was referring to Keane’s infamous exit from the World Cup in 2002, when the midfielder was sent home by manager Mick McCarthy amid question marks over his commitment to the team.

Keane has since insisted he has “no regrets” over the way he handled the situation, as he had “no respect” for McCarthy.

READ MORE: Foden, TAA, Guehi, Palmer shine but Gallagher and Rashford flop: rating England players v Malta