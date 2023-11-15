‘Win or lose you hit the booze’ – Man Utd legend Keane defends Rashford after Neville suggestion

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has defended Marcus Rashford after insisting he had some of his “best drinking sessions after a defeat”.

The Red Devils enjoyed a positive first season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Rashford’s 30 goals in all competitions were a key reason for their success but he has struggled this term, contributing one goal and three assists in 15 matches.

Man Utd are still a long way behind neighbours Manchester City on and off the pitch and they were well beaten 3-0 in their recent derby match at Old Trafford at the end of October.

Rashford celebrated his birthday that night by going out to a club and was criticised by some fans, media outlets and his manager Ten Hag.

And former Man Utd defender Gary Neville reckons Rashford should’ve been smarter and chosen to have his celebrations at home rather than out in Manchester.

READ MORE: The facts are that Ten Hag has done better than Klopp or Arteta in first 50 games

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast: “My view on it was, be smart, make a better decision – could you have moved it to your house [instead of going to a club]? Celebrate your birthday but don’t get caught.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright also added his views, he added: “If you’re one of those players that can deal with the fact that you’re going to go out to a place like that [a club] where people may be looking at you after you’ve lost the derby, with fans being upset, if you can deal with that heat then go out.

“If you’re doing the business [on the pitch] and you’ve done okay in that game then go out if you’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, but it wasn’t for me, If I lose a game I didn’t want to go out.”

But Keane came to Rashford’s defence and doubts the Man Utd forward was “drinking 10-15 pints” – but advised him to maybe go somewhere a bit quieter next time.

Keane said: “I wouldn’t be too harsh on him [Rashford], forget that it was his birthday, if people want to go out you try pick and choose the right place, but he’s a young lad and doesn’t look like he’s a big drinker.

“I’ve had some of my best drinking sessions after a defeat – win or lose you hit the booze – so was it smart to go into the middle of Manchester after you’ve just got beaten? No, but he’s human and I guarantee that he wasn’t drinking 10-15 pints and if fans want to get upset, they’ll get upset anyways.

“I’ve often gone out, win or lose, you have a session. Sometimes the best time to have a session is when you’ve been beaten, but maybe not in a club in the middle of Manchester, you can still find a little sneaky pub somewhere.”