Manchester United legend Roy Keane has brutally shut down suggestions that a Europa League win would be “enough” for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Red Devils are enduring a disastrous season as they have spent most of the 2024/25 campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Man Utd have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation since replacing former boss Erik ten Hag.

United have arguably made gradual improvements in recent weeks and they face Ligue Un outfit Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

Amorim’s side need to win this trophy to earn a spot in next season’s Champions League, but Keane does not think this season should be considered a success if they lift the Europa League.

“Not that trophy, no,” Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast when asked whether United winning the Europa League would result in a successful season.

“Not for Manchester United, maybe for other teams winning that trophy.

“There is a plus to it because it’ll get them into the Champions League, but the trophy and that competition shouldn’t be enough for United, absolutely not.”

Gary Neville added: “The reason I’d say it’ll be successful is because United couldn’t win the league this season, we knew that right from the start, so they could only win three trophies – the FA Cup, League Cup, and the Europa League.

“If they won one of them, I’d say that’s successful. There is a big but – they’ve sacked a manager and are 13th in the league and that is bad.”

Man Utd have been provided a boost ahead of their first leg against Lyon as Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training, but Amorim reckons the centre-midfielder “has to improve”.

“When I see Kobbie, I see a lot of talent,” Amorim said.

“But the way I see it – and I could be wrong – but I see some things that Kobbie has to improve.

“His pace in the game. He needs to improve in the build-up. Near the box, he has a lot of talent and that is why I think he did a really good game in the Europa League in that position.

“But I don’t see a full player at the moment; he is 19. If I say I have seen the final player, I don’t think I am helping Kobbie.”