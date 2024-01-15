Keane eats his words over ‘poor’ Man Utd star as he backtracks after ‘unbelievable’ criticism

Man Utd legend Roy Keane had to backtrack on his criticism of Rasmus Hojlund after the striker scored the Red Devils’ opening goal in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Hojlund, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season on Boxing Day, opened the scoring at Old Trafford with a thumping effort which flew past a helpless Guglielmo Vicario.

Richarlison cancelled out the Dane’s strike later in the game before Marcus Rashford – who was set up by Hojlund – edged Man Utd back in front before half-time.

Rodrigo Bentancur got Tottenham back level shortly after half-time as Ange Postecoglou’s side left Old Trafford with a share of the spoils in an entertaining match.

Keane criticised Hojlund before the match with the £72m signing struggling for Premier League goals this campaign.

The Man Utd legend said on Sky Sports: “You can’t keep waiting for players.

“Of course it can take time to bed in. But when these players are getting the opportunities… you have to have the real desire to put the ball in the back of the net.

“He has missed a lot of clear-cut chances. At a club like Manchester United, you can’t keep waiting.

“His stats for goals are so poor they are unbelievable. Obviously, it’s not just down for him…but that desire to put the ball in the net, l just don’t see it.”

But Keane changed his tune after witnessing Hojlund’s brilliant first-half performance with Man Utd leading Tottenham 2-1 at the half-time break.

Keane added: “Lovely, brilliant strike [for the first goal]. Poor defending from Spurs, they get back but they relax.

“But it’s a lovely strike, on target, great power. Great start for United.

“We need to see more of this kind of football, one-twos, we don’t see enough of them. Poor from Spurs again [for the second goal], players with hands behind their back.

“Little one-two, nice and strong. Beautiful, sexy football.”