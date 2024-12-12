Man Utd legend Keane gives 143-word explanation over furious Ipswich fan clash: ‘I wasn’t angry’

Man Utd legend Roy Keane insists he “wasn’t angry” after he offered to meet an Ipswich Town fan in the car park earlier this season.

Keane was in attendance as the Tractor Boys came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Man Utd in Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge of the Red Devils.

Former Ipswich boss Keane was part of the Sky Sports punditry team that watched as Omari Hutchinson’s deflected long-range strike cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s early opener for Man Utd.

Keane spent around 20 months as the Ipswich manager between 2009 and 2011 in a mixed spell in East Anglia and one Tractor Boys fan had not forgot his time in charge of his club.

The Man Utd legend went over to a group of Ipswich fans, who had been shouting abuse at him after the match, Keane was heard saying: “Wait in the car park, we can have a discussion. I’ll wait for you in the car park.”

Neil Finbow, the fan who Keane offered to meet outside the ground, took to Facebook to describe the incident with Keane to his followers.

Finbow wrote on the social media site: “New claim to fame. Just been offered out into the car park by Roy Keane after a few choice words.

“Even Jamie Redknapp had to come over to get him away. Just your average Sunday evening out.”

When asked by another user what sparked the altercation last month, Finbow added: “I was reminding him that he set us back five years and ruined our football club.

“I also mentioned how he wasn’t fit to step foot anywhere near our ground [Portman Road].

“Oh, and I mentioned about him walking out on a World Cup and breaking Haaland’s leg and putting it in his autobiography. I hate the bloke, and that’s been boiling up since he got sacked all those years ago.”

Finbow continued on Facebook: “The truth hurts. I feel sick when I look at him.

“Few home truths thrown at him, he decided to bite. Very unprofessional. I’m sure he had worse when he was playing.”

Roy Keane got heated with an Ipswich fan while doing punditry last night 😳 The former Man United captain offered to discuss their argument in the car park 😂 pic.twitter.com/JLidODIMm7 — Dictate Sports (@dictatesport) November 25, 2024

And now Keane has given his side of the story with the Man Utd legend insisting that he didn’t get “angry” during the incident and said the Ipswich fan was “swearing in front of kids”.

Keane said on the Stick To Football podcast: “I wasn’t angry at the Ipswich Town game.

“What happens when we’re doing matches is and the analysis is happening at the end of the match when fans can be up or down, whatever emotions they are feeling – and people think they can abuse you, and it seems to be a, ‘We’re supposed to accept that’.

“I went over to him twice – I said, ‘No problem, if you want to abuse me or if you want a discussion with me, well I’m working’. I went over to him twice at different stages and he was swearing in front of kids.

“I said, ‘If you want to see me afterwards’ – and people thought I was asking him for a [fight] – I said, ‘I’ll see you in the car park’. Where else was I going to see him? He wasn’t there!”