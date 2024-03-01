Keane names the Man Utd star who ‘frightens’ his team-mates as he insists the Red Devils can’t press

Man Utd legend Roy Keane thinks Harry Maguire’s team-mates are “frightened to death” to push up the pitch as their former captain worries them.

The Red Devils have had some positive results in recent weeks with Erik ten Hag’s side winning seven of their last nine matches in all competitions.

That has seen them move into the FA Cup quarter-finals and up to sixth in the Premier League, although they are still eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Jamie Carragher this week criticised Ten Hag’s tactics during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham and insistent that Man Utd were able to press the opposition with such a deep defensive line.

And fellow pundit Keane reckons Man Utd sit so deep because they are worried about leaving space in behind Maguire for other teams to expose.

“They aren’t pressing up,” Keane told Sky Bet’s Stick to Football show.

“I don’t want to be just pinning it on [Harry] Maguire, but there’s always that worry with Maguire coming up and squeezing the pitch, like all the other top teams are doing.

“There’s that worry with him all the time – that’s where there is gaps. They are frightened to death to come all the way up because they’re thinking, ‘anything over the top, he’d be in trouble’.”

But Keane picked out Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes’ lack of desire to lead the press from the front and insisted Man Utd don’t have the players for it.

Keane added: “Manchester United haven’t got the players to [press]. Fernandes is not going to do it. Rashford won’t do it.

“They might do it for five or ten minutes, so if you’ve got a team that’s not going to press – we’re talking about leopards and spots.

“Man United are never really going to be good at that pressing side of it.”

Keane’s comments come in the same week former Arsenal winger Perry Groves picked out Rashford and Fernandes as the first two players he’d get rid of if he was Man Utd boss.

Groves said on talkSPORT: “Manchester United are still rotten. Erik ten Hag is swimming against the tide.

“If you were a new manager going in the two players I’d get rid of straight away are Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

“They’re everything that is wrong with Manchester United.

“They’re lazy. Bruno Fernandes is never a captain in a million years – I said that after they lost 7-0 at Anfield and he was trying to do his socks or his shinpads or whatever.

“The other thing that epitomises it is that Alex Iwobi’s goal was a brilliant, counter-attacking goal – by the time Iwobi scores the goal, Victor Lindelof hasn’t made the halfway line and he’s a defender.”