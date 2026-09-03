Roy Keane has explained why Newcastle star Lewis Hall would not be “the answer” for Man Utd as they continue their search for a new left-back.

The Red Devils spent most of their final days in the transfer market looking at signing a new left-back after concentrating on midfield signings earlier in the summer.

Man Utd were linked with Newcastle’s Hall, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig’s David Raum, Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri, to name a few.

There were rumours that Newcastle could have considered the sale of Hall but Man Utd were put off by their £75m asking price in the final days of the window, while the Red Devils reportedly made an approach for Man City’s Ait-Nouri in a last-gasp attempt to sign a left-back.

Reacting to Man Utd’s failure to get a deal for a left-back over the line, Gary Neville said on The Overlap: “Was it sloppy with the Rayan Ait-Nouri one, to get dragged into that with two hours to go? It’s not a great look is it?

“Everyone’s been talking about a left-back, centre-back all summer and then with two hours to go you’ve had a nibble.”

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Man Utd midfield legend Keane added on the desperation oozing out of Old Trafford on deadline day: “For a club like United, you shouldn’t be getting too desperate with two hours to go.

“Having said that, some mad deals have happened previously in the last minute and it’s worked out well for the club, not just for United, so I think that’s the industry.

“I wouldn’t be too hard on them but the problem is that when you get desperate at the end.”

Keane: ‘I don’t think he’s a good defender.’

Keane is not sure Hall would have been “the answer” at left-back for Man Utd as he doesn’t rate the England international’s defending.

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When asked about Hall’s potential move to Man Utd, Keane replied: “I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong.

“I don’t think he’s a good defender.

“We’re going back to that [conversation]: what’s your priority in a defender now?

“Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.

“Whatever it is with your attacking players, “Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game”, but we’ve got to be solid defensively”, even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball.”

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