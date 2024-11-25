Ipswich fan reveals what he said to Man Utd legend Keane to provoke him: ‘I hate the bloke’

An Ipswich Town fan has revealed the “truth” he told Man Utd legend Roy Keane to provoke him into an angry confrontation on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s second Premier League goal of the season after two minutes put the Red Devils ahead at Portman Road before Omari Hutchinson’s deflected long-range effort found the back of the net before half-time to give Ipswich a share of the spoils.

Keane was part of the Sky Sports punditry team for the match between two of his old clubs with the former Republic of Ireland international spending around 20 months as Ipswich Town manager between 2009 and 2011.

And following the final whistle in the 1-1 draw in East Anglia, the Man Utd legend went over to a group of Ipswich fans – who had been shouting abuse at him – during an advert break to make his own feelings known.

It quickly turned into a heated confrontation with Keane being heard yelling in a recording: “Wait in the car park, we can have a discussion. I’ll wait for you in the car park.”

Man Utd legend Keane had a poor spell in charge of Ipswich with the Tractor Boys getting nowhere near challenging for promotion from the Championship in his time at the club, before being sacked in January 2011.

And Neil Finbow has claimed on Facebook to be the fan that Keane told to meet him in the car park with the Ipswich fan describing the incident.

Finbow wrote on the social media site: “New claim to fame. Just been offered out into the car park by Roy Keane after a few choice words.

“Even Jamie Redknapp had to come over to get him away. Just your average Sunday evening out.”

Roy Keane got heated with an Ipswich fan while doing punditry last night 😳 The former Man United captain offered to discuss their argument in the car park 😂 pic.twitter.com/JLidODIMm7 — Dictate Sports (@dictatesport) November 25, 2024

When asked by another user what sparked the altercation on Sunday evening, Finbow added: “I was reminding him that he set us back five years and ruined our football club.

“I also mentioned how he wasn’t fit to step foot anywhere near our ground [Portman Road].

“Oh, and I mentioned about him walking out on a World Cup and breaking Haaland’s leg and putting it in his autobiography. I hate the bloke, and that’s been boiling up since he got sacked all those years ago.’ ”

Finbow continued on Facebook: “The truth hurts. I feel sick when I look at him.

“Few home truths thrown at him, he decided to bite. Very unprofessional. I’m sure he had worse when he was playing.”