Roy Keane tells Man Utd player to ‘go down the leagues’ in brutal assessment

Roy Keane has suggested that Anthony Martial is “not a Manchester United player” after his underwhelming display against Newcastle United.

The France international joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2015 from French side Monaco after Man Utd agreed to pay £57.6m.

Despite his obvious talent, Martial has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford with 63 goals om 208 Premier League appearances.

The 2019-20 season was his most prolific for Man Utd with the Frenchman – who is reportedly likely to be sold in the next couple of transfer windows – scoring 23 goals in 48 matches in all competitions.

Martial did score in their 3-0 win over Everton late last month but it was only his second goal in 18 appearances this term.

The 27-year-old failed to build on that in his next Premier League outing against Newcastle and Keane was frustrated by Martial’s efforts to hold the ball up against the Magpies.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: “We mention Martial… we forgive Martial because he scores a goal every 14 years.

“But let me tell you when at Newcastle under pressure, we get that ball into you, you better get hold of that ball to get us up the pitch and a bit of breathing space.

“He’s touching balls off and gives the ball away cheaply. You may as well go down the leagues.

“Man United have been trying to get rid of him a few years ago. You judge Man United on what they do in the big matches. If you can’t deal with that, maybe you’re not a Man United player.”

Marcus Rashford was brilliant for Man Utd last term, scoring 30 goals in all competitions to help Erik ten Hag have a positive first season at the helm, but those goals have dried up this season.

Like Martial, the 26-year-old has scored just twice in all competitions and Keane was annoyed at Rashford’s decision to neglect his defensive duties against Newcastle and his failure to “lead by example”.

Keane added: “[Rashford] is a local lad, he’s got the mega deal and that is all well and good.

“I need a bit more, you run forward no problem but you have to run back. Cover yards.

“He’s 26 now, he’s not a child anymore. He’s got to set the example. He’s got to lead by example, is he on his own? Absolutely not.

“He’s one of the experienced players in that dressing room and if he’s not setting the example, not good.”