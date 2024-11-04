Keane blasts Man Utd man who was ‘made a fool’ of by Palmer in stinging criticism

Man Utd legend Roy Keane insists that Cole Palmer “made a fool” of Lisandro Martinez on Sunday as the Red Devils drew 1-1 against Chelsea.

The Red Devils continued their inconsistent form in the Premier League with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side held to a draw at Old Trafford.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the second half was cancelled out only four minutes later by a Moises Caicedo strike to give Chelsea a share of the spoils.

Former Man Utd midfielder Keane was generally disappointed by the Red Devils players on Sunday and he was particularly angered by a Martinez tackle on Palmer.

Keane thought Man Utd centre-back Martinez was “lucky” to stay on the pitch after a “nasty tackle” on Chelsea attacker Palmer.

When asked about the incident, Keane replied: “He’s a lucky boy. Honestly.

“He won’t be happy with Cole Palmer making a fool of him, it’s a great piece of skill. And it’s a nasty tackle.

“He’s a lucky boy. He doesn’t catch him properly, it’s down the side of his leg. But if he got sent off I’d say no complaints.”

Fellow pundit Frank Lampard added; “I would say it’s a red card for intention. He does get proper contact on him. He knew he was late and said I’d leave a bit on you.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Garnacho, Caicedo, pathetic Martinez and more

👉 Top 10 Premier League free transfer blunders doesn’t yet feature Liverpool trio

👉 Mason Mount set to usurp Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd: The Ruben Amorim winners and losers

Keane also expressed his frustration with Man Utd full-back Diogo Dalot and other players for “missing open goals”.

The Man Utd legend continued: “You have to get hold of these lads. Hit the target, these are big chances.

“These are top quality players missing open goals. Dalot missed a chance last week and people keep telling me he’s a good player.

“Put the ball in the back of net, keep your manager in the job for another couple of weeks at least.”

But interim boss Van Nistelrooy – who will make way for Ruben Amorim on November 11 – insists “the goals will come” once the Man Utd players get their confidence back.

Van Nistelrooy said: “[I think] today we are slightly disappointed because we didn’t score the second with the opportunities we had, that is the feeling for me personally and also in the dressing room,” began Ruud in his post-match media duties.

“In the last [few games] that we [have] played, we lost some points that we didn’t convert our chances.

“The good thing always is, and the way I think, when you create a lot all through the season so far, so in that sense I am not too worried.

“When the players are going to get in the flow of things are results coming, confidence growing, the goals will come.”