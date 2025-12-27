Roy Keane and Gary Neville during their roles on Sky Sports.

Man Utd legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have picked out Ayden Heaven for special praise after their 1-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils moved up to fifth in the Premier League on Friday after Patrick Dorgu scored a wonderful volley just inside the box to give Man Utd the spoils against the Magpies.

Keane still expressed his doubts post-match about Ruben Amorim and how far this current crop of Man Utd players can go, effectively ruling them out of contention for Champions League qualification this season.

However, Keane was impressed by Heaven – who was signed from Arsenal’s academy last year – with the Man Utd defender putting in a great performance to help the Red Devils to a clean sheet.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “He (Heaven) did very well. The game suited him.

“He has learnt his trade. These are basic parts of defending. It gives you confidence. Outstanding.”

Neville was also impressed by Heaven’s display, Keane’s former team-mate added: “Manchester United hung in there. Heaven was absolutely brilliant.

“Those Newcastle players… four or five of them collapsed to the ground at the end. Heaven has been the Man of the Match.”

The 19-year-old was pleased to get the win over Newcastle on Boxing Day and was happy with his performance on the right-hand side of defence.

Heaven said after the match: “Finally, clean sheet, we’ve been waiting for this, and I’m just so happy.

“This guy (Dorgu) here helped us get there, so thankful to everyone that helped us.

“It was different, I was playing on the right side, obviously my weaker foot.

“The manager, we play loads of formations with him, whatever he does we know it’s going to work, you saw today. I’m so proud of the team.”

Man Utd boss Amorim was also impressed by Heaven and thinks the youngster is “improving every game” he plays.

Amorim said: “I’m really pleased with Ayden. You can feel that he’s improving every game. He’s young, but you don’t feel that he has a good game and then he slows the game or the thinking during the game.

“No, you feel that he’s improving during the game. I think he was not playing, but he trained really well. You just need to train really well to be ready when the opportunity comes. So, in this moment, if you continue to play like that, it’s going to be really hard to take his place.”