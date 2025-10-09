Man Utd: Keane picks shock manager to replace Amorim who would ‘create havoc’; Neville agrees

Roy Keane has named a manager who would “create havoc” as his preferred option replace under-fire Ruben Amorim at Manchester United and Gary Neville is in full agreement.

Amorim is under pressure at Old Trafford having picked up just 37 points in his 34 Premier League games as United boss.

The Red Devils currently sit tenth in the Premier League table having finished 15th last term and there has rarely been a point in Amorim’s year-long reign at the club when he hasn’t been at risk of being sacked.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who hired Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag last year, moved to relieve the pressure on the Portuguese boss on Wednesday.

Having insisted the Glazers family – who still hold the majority of shares in the club – asking him to sack Amorim “isn’t going to happen”, Ratcliffe said he won’t make decisions based on “some journalist who goes off on one”.

He added: “The press, sometimes I don’t understand. They want overnight success. They think it’s a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it’s all going to be roses tomorrow. You can’t run a club like Manchester United on knee jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week.”

Ratcliffe confirmed Amorim is “a good guy”, before implying he’s set to lead United for a long time yet.

“He has not had the best of seasons,” he admitted. “Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That’s where I would be.”

Despite Ratcliffe’s vote of confidence, pundits continue to speculate over who should come in as his replacement.

And after Paul Scholes claimed Eddie Howe should “definitely” be targeted as the next United boss, Keane picked a manager who might just be the antithesis of the measured Newcastle man.

“I’ve said it for years,” he said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast.

“I’d like to see, I’d like Atletico Madrid, [Diego] Simeone [to] go in there. I’d like to see him go in there.

“I know his mate’s gone to Arsenal, but I think he would just create a havoc, but good havoc. I think he’d rock up to that place and say, ‘This is how you do things.’

“No guarantee, but I just like to see his personality, even his track record.”

Simeone has been manager of Atletico Madrid since 2011, winning five major trophies including two La Liga titles, in 2013/14 and 2020/2021.

He’s part of the fabric of that football club, but Gary Neville agreed that if United can lure him away, he would be the best bet for United.

“I think I’d go with that. I’d go with Simeone,” Neville added.