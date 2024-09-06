Man Utd: Keane claims position change can fix Ten Hag mistake after ‘unbelievably poor’ performance

Roy Keane has refused to “write off” Brazil international Casemiro after the Manchester United star’s “unbelievably poor” performance against Liverpool.

Man Utd paid around £60m to sign Casemiro from Spanish giants Real Madrid during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The veteran midfielder impressed for the Red Devils during his debut season, but his performances since the start of the 2023/24 campaign have been extremely concerning.

Casemiro produced an embarrassing disasterclass against Liverpool as two of his mistakes resulted in goals. He was dragged off at half time as Man Utd suffered a damaging 3-0 loss at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old was heavily linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window. The Saudi Pro League was mooted as a potential destination, but he ended up sticking around.

The deadline day arrival has Manuel Ugarte could see Casemiro drop down the pecking order, but Keane has refused to “write him off”.

“I think he will [play again]. Where else is he going to go, unless something is done in the next week? He’ll definitely be here until January,” Keane said on The Overlap.

“The one thing I would say… he had a difficult first half, obviously, but he played in the Community Shield, done okay, played against Fulham, done okay.

“They should have beaten Brighton, Manchester City had half a team, I get it. But I wouldn’t be writing players off at that age.

“We’re saying 31, 32… what happens, I’ve been there, when you get to that age and he had an unbelievably poor game which he did in the first half… everyone’s quick, as if none of us had a bad game when we were twenty two.

“Everyone says, ‘Your legs are gone’ and you’re going, ‘Actually, my legs were gone a few years ago!’.”

Keane also reckons Ten Hag has made a mistake with Casemiro and a position change could give the midfielder a boost.

“I wouldn’t be writing him off yet,” Keane added.

“Maybe his role in the team if he gets back in, gets a couple of games under his belt, might be higher up the pitch.

“The first thing we always say is that he can’t get around the pitch but when you see him going forward he does have an eye for a pass and set-pieces, how many times do you see him get his head on it?

“Will Casemiro get Man United back to competing with Man City? Of course not. But the deal is done, he’s at the club.”

A report from ESPN claims Casemiro would only consider leaving Man Utd on one condition.