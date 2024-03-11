Keane rates chance of Man Utd qualifying for the Champions League after Spurs beat Aston Villa

Roy Keane insists Man Utd must find some consistency if they are to have any chance of catching Tottenham or Aston Villa in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils have had a poor second season under Erik ten Hag with Man Utd finishing rock bottom of their Champions League group and struggling to achieve their targets in the Premier League.

Man Utd bounced back from consecutive league defeats to Fulham and Man City to beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to goals from the penalty spot from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The three points against the Toffees keeps them in sixth position in the Premier League table, six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham – who have a game in hand – and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Tottenham closed the gap on Aston Villa to two points on Sunday by beating Unai Emery’s side 4-0 with James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Timo Werner getting on the scoresheet.

On Spurs’ win at Villa and what it means for Man Utd’s chances of Champions League qualification, Keane said on Sky Sports: “I think that confidence (at Spurs), that momentum when you have players coming off the bench scoring goals. That feel-good factor that goes into winning games of football.

“It’s a setback for Villa and a big result for Spurs. I’m not sure really, we’re talking about top four or top five but the main thing for United is to be consistent and to keep winning football matches, and hoping they (Spurs and Villa) slip up obviously.

“If that 5th place is available…I think it’s a bit of a stretch to catch Villa for 4th. They have to keep winning football matches.”

When put to him that every match feels like a big match right now for Man Utd, goalscorer Fernandes told Stadium Astro: “It is actually.

“Obviously we know that this season is not being (as) good as we want, so we want to improve as much as we can until the end of the season.

“Improve obviously position-wise because we want to try to get as close as possible to the Champions League spots.

“We know that we don’t depend only on ourselves, but we have to do our job like we did today and win our games.”

Ten Hag’s men host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals next weekend, when a repeat of the kind of sloppiness seen against Everton, particularly in the first half, could lead to an ugly outcome.

And Man Utd captain Fernandes added: “No one gives the ball away on purpose. So, you miss the pass, sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want.

“Obviously, we need to get high focus in these kind of games (against Everton) because we know they have a really strong counter-press and a really strong counter-attack.

“We know that every ball that they could recover, they will try to get their space and their time to have their chances.

“But I think overall the performance was good, obviously there’s always margin to improve.

“I think keeping more on the ball, more spells with more passes, trying to play higher on the pitch in their half, keep the ball there and then still creating a lot of chances that we create today.”

