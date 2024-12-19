Roy Keane has revealed his thoughts on whether Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United after he revealed that he wants to move elsewhere in 2025.

Earlier this week, Rashford revealed he is “ready for a new challenge” and could leave Man Utd next year.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford said.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse.

“I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford has been heavily criticised for his performances and attitude recently and was left out of Man Utd’s squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

It remains to be seen who will sign Rashford but Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly ‘confirmed their stance’ on landing the forward, who is ‘attracting a loan offer’ from La Liga.

Responded to Rashford’s interview, Keane revealed his “only warning” for the wantaway Man Utd star as he suspects a deal could “work for everybody” and “do him a world of good”.

“I don’t actually mind what he said, although it’s a bit long, but it’s spot on,” Keane said on The Rest is Football.

“Sometimes a deal just works for everybody – it’s been going on for a year or two now. There’s obviously a bit of talent there and he’s been at the club since he was a kid.

“A change would probably do him a world of good, for him and his team and family to go abroad.

“My only warning for players like that – he [Marcus Rashford] has all those traits as a footballer. If you lose that hunger, it’s hard to get it back.

“We know that for great players, it’s nothing to do with money – it’s about the next challenge and your pride.”

He continued: “Marcus seems to have lost his way, and he’s lost his hunger.

“We’ve mentioned watches and all the stuff off the field, and if he’s a bit distracted by that, it might be hard to get it back.

“He might get it back with a change of club and scenery, but I don’t think he’ll get the hunger back at United.”

United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he would have handled the situation differently to Rashford as he would have “spoken with the manager.

“I would speak with the manager,” he said.

Amorim added: “It’s hard to explain what I am going to do. I’m a little bit emotional.

“I need to prepare for the game and then we will see. Let’s focus on the team, not individual players.”