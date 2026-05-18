Roy Keane has revealed his “doubts” with Manchester United appointing Michael Carrick permanently and he has raised two “huge problems”.

On Sunday afternoon, Man Utd beat Nottm Forest 3-2 in a thrilling match to seal third place in the Premier League.

Carrick, who is set to become United’s next permanent manager, has helped to turn around his side’s season since replacing Ruben Amorim, having won eleven of his 16 matches to seal Champions League qualification.

Still, Carrick faces a very different challenge next season as he juggles several competitions, so the Red Devils need to be busy in this summer’s transfer window.

And Keane did not sound too convinced about Carrick when he was asked whether he deserves the permanent job.

“Yeah, he’s been in the driving seat the last few months,” Keane said on Sky Sports when asked if Carrick deserves to become Man Utd’s next permanent manager.

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“I’m guessing the remit for him was to get in the Champions League, they’ve done that but there’s still huge problems ahead. Was he still the best option out there? We obviously don’t know what other managers they spoke to.

“But the fact he was winning football matches… but still huge problems at United. Huge problems.”

Keane has also revealed two key areas for Carrick to fix this summer, while he has one main concern about United’s boss.

“That’s going to be part of his remit now in terms of recruitment, getting players in, getting some physicality in the middle of the park, stop giving up the amount of goals they’ve been giving, that’s now the bigger picture he’s got to try and fix,” Keane added.

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He continued: “So they’re the big challenges and obviously over the next few months any time they have a little sticky patch, the issue will be, has he got the experience to cope with it?

“He’s managed Middlesbrough previously, he’s had spells at United. He’s got the opportunity and good luck to him, if he does well fantastic. I’ve got my doubts but we’ll wait and see.

“It seems like a safe decision from the club’s point of view because their previous decision backfired on them. Carrick’s come in and settled everybody down and they’ve won some football matches. To me, it’s the safest decision and sometimes there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“Like a child…”

Keane has also been critical of Amad Diallo after his weak attempt to defend for Morato’s goal for Forest on Sunday.

“Fantastic, absolutely amazing from Elliot Anderson,” Keane said of Amad.

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“Really poor from United here. Amad Diallo, like a child, getting knocked off the ball.

“But once Anderson gets it on the half turn and he looks around, you’re thinking [it’s bad news for United]. As soon as it leaves his foot you know United are in trouble.

“Morato in the six-yard box, just needs to get good contact on it.”