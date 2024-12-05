Keane slams ‘shocking’ Man Utd star after ‘rubbish’ Red Devils lose to Arsenal

Roy Keane has hit out at Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford for his “shocking” performance after coming on as substitute in a 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Goals from Arsenal defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba saw the Red Devils lose for the first time under new boss Ruben Amorim, while the Gunners maintained their recent good form to close the gap on leaders Liverpool to seven points.

Man Utd dropped back into the bottom half following the defeat at the Emirates Stadium and could fall further down the Premier League table if Fulham and Bournemouth win on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils were struggling for Premier League goals before Amorim arrived as the new head coach but a 4-0 win at Everton, which saw both Rashford and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee score a brace, gave Man Utd fans hope that they had turned a corner.

But Man Utd struggled to create at Arsenal with just five shots all game and Amorim tried to give the Red Devils more attacking options on 59 minutes when he brought Rashford and Zirkzee on for Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho.

It didn’t work and Man Utd legend Keane was frustrated at Rashford’s “shocking” general play when he came off the bench against Arsenal.

Speaking during a live watchalong on The Overlap, Keane said: “I’ll tell you something, Marcus Rashford came on there. His general play as a footballer is shocking.

“Watch his header there. Have United’s subs given anything since coming on? Nothing. The subs have done nothing.

“Manchester United deserve nothing anyway. They were rubbish. You know what happens with United? They fool you, they fool you. They’re not dynamic.”

On whether there were any positive signs from Man Utd, Keane added: “Not tonight, no.

“I’m really disappointed with Manchester United. I thought the players were going through the motions a little bit. It was easy for Arsenal. The first half was fine but I was expecting a bit more.

“The manager’s probably thinking he thought United were a bit better than this. I was getting really frustrated at the end there.”

And former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov was not impressed by the Red Devils and urged them to go “back to the training ground to fix the mistakes”.

Berbatov said on Amazon Prime: “I admit that in the second half, the storm was there for United. Ruben Amorim said earlier that a storm was going to come for his team and it came tonight.

“The set-pieces were a big problem for them and Arsenal scored twice from them. Now it’s back to the training ground to fix the mistakes.”