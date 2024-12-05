Man Utd legend Keane snaps back at ‘childish’ Wright during 2-0 defeat to Arsenal

Man Utd legend Roy Keane called out Ian Wright for his “childish” comments as the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils kept the Gunners at bay in the first half but struggled to keep a lid on Arsenal from set-pieces after the break as Jurrien Timber and William Saliba scored to inflict Ruben Amorim’s first defeat as the new Man Utd head coach.

It was a result that saw Man Utd drop back down into the bottom half of the Premier League table, while third-placed Arsenal gained two points on leaders Liverpool.

Wright and Keane were invited to a live watchalong on The Overlap with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Wednesday evening to watch the Arsenal versus Man Utd clash and Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

And, with the Red Devils losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium with around ten minutes to go, a heated exchange took place between Wright and Keane with the former poking fun at the two Man Utd legends over their side’s performance.

Trying to stop himself from laughing, Wright commented on The Overlap: “I think what we’ve done, we’ve been very patient with a mid-table team that’s come and been very frustrating. They’ve really frustrated us, and we just had to get it done.”

Before Keane snapped back: “Can I ask you what age are you? You’re a grandfather. Sitting there going ‘You’re a mid-table team’, being childish. Show some class.”

Wright hit back: “What’s that got to do with anything? I’m a fan. I’m watching my team win. It’s got nothing to do about class. Was Jamie showing class? (during the Liverpool game).”

Keane replied: “Absolutely not.”

Before Wright turned to the others and said: “You know what it is, you can only go to a certain amount with the United boys.”

Neville then had a little dig at Carragher, he said: “We weren’t expecting class from him to be honest with you. There’s no expectation of class at all.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: ‘Tony Pulis would be proud’ – Arsenal ‘agricultural’ v Man Utd

👉 Amorim ‘furious’ at ‘brain-dead’ Man Utd star as the Red Devils lost to Arsenal

👉 Amorim reveals four Man Utd players have a ‘time limit’ as he pinpoints Arsenal ‘shame’

Not many of the summer signings at Man Utd have impressed but former defender Paul Parker insists Noussair Mazraoui is his favourite player.

Parker mybettingsites.co.uk: “Mazraoui is a very special player. He is my favourite. He reminds me of myself, because he might not be the best player, but he always gives you a 7/10 as a minimum. Not always a 10, but never below 7, which is a crazy and rare quality to have.

“He is so consistent and has been for many years now, which is really impressive. The fact that he has managed to do so well in that position tells me a lot about him as well, and he just has to continue now. For me, if you asked me to put the strongest Man United lineup for, he would be in it every single time.”