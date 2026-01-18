Manchester United legend Roy Keane has shut down a fellow pundit’s claim about Michael Carrick following the win against Manchester City.

Keane has reignited his beef with Carrick in recent days, but Man Utd’s interim boss silenced his critics on Saturday as his side produced one of their best performances of the season in the 2-0 win against Man City.

Man Utd have brought in Carrick to guide the Premier League giants until the summer and potentially earn Champions League qualification, but he is likely to be replaced by a more established alternative before next season.

However, Carrick did his chances of earning the permanent job no harm in the Manchester derby as Man Utd ran out deserving 2-0 winners at Old Trafford.

After the match, former Liverpool and Man City forward Daniel Sturridge refused to rule out Carrick for the permanent manager’s job, but Keane was having none of it.

“Why not? Why do you need to look elsewhere?” Sturridge said on Man Utd appointing Carrick permanently.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Manchester United 5-0 Manchester City: Carrick and co. expose Guardiola, Amorim, Butt

However, Keane hit back, saying: “He’s only been there for three days … It was the dream scenario for him.

“Everyone’s available. You’ve got Manchester City at home, who have been a little off. You could have had a man sent off – timing and a little bit of luck, they’ve made the most of it.

“I’m taking nothing away from him. I’m happy to give credit where it’s due. And fantastic today. But everyone just calm down.”

“I’m calm,” responded Sturridge.

Then, Keane added: “Calm down even more. You’re saying, give him the job!”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Rooney names four ‘really evident’ Man Utd changes as Carrick nails ‘United DNA’ in first outing

* Neville picks out two ‘outstanding’ Man Utd stars for special praise in Man City win

* Keane reveals stance on shock return to ‘help’ Man Utd ‘circus act’ as he explains issue with Evans

Keane was also forced to give rare praise to captain Bruno Fernandes, who played a vital role in Man Utd’s opening goal as he assisted Bryan Mbeumo.

Speaking post-match, Keane claimed that there are few better players in that position than Fernandes.

“If you want one player in the world to be in this position it’s Bruno. It’s always Bruno,” Keane said on Man Utd’s opening goal vs Man City.

He’s going to make the right decision, the right pace of pass, he’s got options but you’ve got to pick the right one and Bruno’s the man for that. The weight of pass, fantastic goal from Manchester United.

It was brilliant, effective, attacking football from United – it summed up their performance.”