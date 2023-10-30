Man Utd legend Keane tells Ten Hag to strip ‘whinging’ Fernandes of captaincy: ‘It really isn’t acceptable’

Manchester United legend Roy Keane thinks Erik ten Hag should strip Bruno Fernandes as captain after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Erling Haaland struck twice – the first from the penalty spot – and Man City team-mate Phil Foden added another as the Citizens ran out comfortable winners at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After three straight wins in all competitions there were some suggestions that Man Utd had turned a corner – but they were emphatically brought back down to earth by their Manchester neighbours.

Man Utd – who have the fourth highest net spend in 2023 – are now nine points adrift of the defending champions in the Premier League table with the nature of the result underlining the gap between the two arch-rivals.

Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy in the summer with Fernandes given the armband by Ten Hag but their poor start to the season has Man Utd legend Keane questioning the decision.

And Keane insists that Fernandes “is not captain material” and that the Man Utd boss should consider changing his skipper for an immediate uplift in morale.

“Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent,” Sky Sports pundit Keane said on Super Sunday.

“I know it’s a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.

“He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today – we’ve discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool – his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly.

“It really isn’t acceptable. From what we saw today, I’m thinking I would take that off him.

“You have to start somewhere. We were talking about where do you start [fixing the problems] – the manager, board level. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that.

“Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain.”

Despite their poor performance against City, Ten Hag is convinced that Man Utd are “on the way up” after their previous run of three wins on the bounce.

Ten Hag said after the match: “The three games before we won and the spirit is very good. The fighting spirit is very good.

“I think we are on the way up. The start was difficult, but now we are on a way up.

“We have to be patient, but I’m happy some of our injuries are coming back and then our side will be stronger.”