‘I like him’ – Man Utd legend Keane tips Prem star to sign for the Red Devils, Arsenal or Man City

Roy Keane thinks Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz “can certainly go on to play for” Man Utd, Man City or Arsenal with his ability.

The Brazil international has impressed since swapping Man City for Aston Villa in 2019 following two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona.

Arsenal have a long-term interest in Luiz with bids made in the summer for the Villa midfielder but there is no sign they will attempt to sign the Brazilian with Unai Emery’s side flying high in the Premier League.

Man City have also been linked with their former player and former Man Utd captain Keane reckons the Aston Villa star could play for one of the top clubs in England.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “He turns up every week this player. Never seems to be injured. Quality player. I like him.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City, you look at Watkins.

“But I like Luiz. He is consistent. Turns up week in and week out. You know what you are going to get from him. I like a lot about him. Probably lacks that real pace maybe.

“In terms of his decision-making and looking after the ball. Very, very good.”

Paul Merson recently suggested that Luiz is up there with Man City’s Rodri as the best Premier League holding midfielders.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Douglas Luiz is an established campaigner, so I’m putting him at #5. When Arsenal wanted to sign him a year ago, but people didn’t really rate him too highly but now, everyone can see what he’s all about as he’s been absolutely ripping it up for Aston Villa this season.

“He can sit as a holding midfielder and mop things up for his team but he also gets in the box and scores goals – as we’ve seen so often this season. He’s quite well-rounded and still very underrated, but in the 2023-24 campaign, he has started getting his fair share of recognition.

“People wouldn’t put him in the same breath as Declan Rice or Rodri, but based on their performances this season, I’d certainly put Luiz up there with the pair. With Casemiro and Fabinho past their best in recent seasons, the ex-Manchester City midfielder could also become a key player for Brazil in the years ahead.”

There are a lack of rumours linking Luiz away from Villa Park this winter and former Villa and Tottenham defender Alan Hutton wants it to stay that way.

“Hopefully it stays that way,” Hutton told Villa News.

“He’s been integral to Aston Villa and what they’ve done this season so the Villa fans won’t want to hear any sorts of rumours about Douglas Luiz moving on.

“The way he’s playing they’re always going to be there. That’s just the way it is in football. He’s at a good age as well, he’s still got a lot of football left in him so there will be clubs monitoring him.

“If Villa moving forward can tie him down to a long-term deal and cover themselves either way, whether he moves or he doesn’t, would be absolutely ideal. But you never want to lose a player like that, especially in the position that they’re in now.”