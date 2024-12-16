Keane tips one Man Utd star for transfer as he hits out at ‘body language’ after Man City win

Man Utd legend Roy Keane reckons it could be best for Marcus Rashford if he left Old Trafford for a new challenge elsewhere.

The forward was dropped from the Red Devils squad to face Man City, as well as Alejandro Garnacho, with the duo finding out via WhatsApp that they wouldn’t be part of the 20-player matchday squad.

Ruben Amorim admitted they were left out against City – who they beat 2-1 – due to “selection” issues and not illness or injury with both players playing on Thursday in a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

When asked why Rashford and Garnacho were omitted, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “Selection.

“We try to evaluate everything – training, performance, game performance, engagement with the teammates, push the teammates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so it was my selection. Simple.

“I don’t want to send a message (to the dressing room with this). It’s simply an evaluation, and they know it.

“The players are really, really smart and so everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It’s just a simple selection.

“Of course the context is difficult – we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now.

“But, like I said, I pay attention to everything – the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go the game. Everything.

“I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose (from) and today I did my choice.”

And Keane now thinks that a transfer away from Man Utd “would suit” Rashford after a number of disappointing performances this season.

The Man Utd legend told Sky Sports: “We need to see how they react to this big disappointment of being left out of the squad in a big game – a big call from the manager… he’s putting a marker down to these players.

“I feel probably a move for Marcus definitely would suit the player.

“He’s been at the club a long time, a new challenge (would be good).”

Keane added: “Whatever the talent, at a big club if your attitude is not right and his certainly hasn’t been great recently…Sometimes it’s good to part ways.”

The Man Utd legend knows it will be huge news that Rashford has been dropped and insists that Amorim has “obviously seen something he doesn’t like”.

Keane continued: “It’s a setback for him. We’ve seen it coming. We’ve been talking about Marcus for a year or two, the attitude, the off the field stuff, a couple of issues going in.

“The other night in Europe when he came off, the body language on the bench, all these little signals. You’ve got a new manager, new staff have come into the club. They’ll be picking up on all that stuff.

“It will be a big talking point because he’s been involved in all the other games. He (Amorim) has obviously seen something he doesn’t like, and he’s had a look at it.

“He (Rashford) has probably had a clean slate since he’s come in but he (Amorim) obviously doesn’t like what he’s seen.”