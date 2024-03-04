Man Utd: Keane underlines ‘scary stat’ as he admits there are ‘question marks’ over Ten Hag

Roy Keane insists there are “question marks” over Erik ten Hag’s future after Man Utd were beaten 3-1 by Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils took a shock lead early in the first half through Marcus Rashford’s sensational strike before an equally brilliant hit from Phil Foden levelled the scoreline 11 minutes after half time.

Foden struck again with ten minutes to go before Erling Haaland secured all three points for Man City and bragging rights in Manchester.

Man City dominated arch-rivals Man Utd in all metrics with the visitors having just three shots in the entire match and 27 per cent possession.

And Keane has questioned where Man Utd are “going” after “they couldn’t get near City” in the last 20 to 25 minutes.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “United made a substitution. Jonny went off after around 69 minutes, they had to change the back four and they were kind of hanging on there anyway.

“The stats at the end of the game show you how strong and dominant this Man City were.

“Players like Haaland and [Kevin] De Bruyne weren’t at their very best but then you have people like Foden who step up. He’s an amazing, brilliant player.’

“And United, it still leaves that question mark over Man United. Where is this Man United team going? Particularly when in the last 20 or 25 minutes they couldn’t get near City. City toyed with them.

“But probably today it’s more credit to City than really being critical of this Man United team because we know United’s shortcomings.

“Huge question marks for this team and unfortunately for the manager.”

Man Utd have already lost 11 games in the Premier League this season and they are now 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with 11 matches to play.

Keane added: “That’s 11 league games they’ve lost. That’s one scary stat when you consider where United are. Obviously they gave up so many goals in defeats.

“We spoke last week in the Fulham game, they lacked a bit of energy. In the last 20 to 25 minutes City were just men versus boys at the end.

“United were just hanging in there and making mistakes at the end.

“The lads coming off the pitch not quite getting up to speed while City’s players were coming on and making a difference and giving them energy.

“Towards the end you’re thinking it could be four or five. You have to take it.”