Why Man Utd are ‘keen’ on Bowen as West Ham star is told ‘logical move’

Man Utd are ‘keen’ to sign Jarrod Bowen in the summer transfer window for two reasons as West Ham could look to raise £100m in sales, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a brilliant second half to the Premier League season after Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as interim head coach in January.

Widespread reports indicate that Carrick is now set to stay on as the Man Utd head coach on a permanent basis after leading the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd will be in the Champions League next season, giving their summer transfer budget a huge boost as they look to sign two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum.

One player they are considering towards the top of the pitch is West Ham star Bowen, who could be on his way out of the London Stadium if the Hammers are relegated from the Premier League.

West Ham are two points adrift of safety heading into the final game of the Premier League season and need everything to go their way to stage a relegation escape.

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The Guardian insists that West Ham will need to raise as much as £100m if they are relegated from the Premier League with Bowen likely to be one of the losses.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen to sign the England international with the Red Devils particularly interested in Bowen for two reasons.

The Guardian adds:

‘Liverpool have long been admirers of Bowen and could target him as they look to boost their forward options. United are keen to add more depth in attack after qualifying for the Champions League and regard Bowen’s versatility as a big plus. He predominantly plays on the right but can operate as a central striker and United are considering him as an option on the left wing. ‘Chelsea are another intriguing option. They have focused on signing young players but are keen to add more experience. Their interest in Bowen is not at an advanced stage but they believe he could offer competition on the right and potentially provide cover for their strikers.’

The ‘logical move’ for Bowen

Former Tottenham and Sunderland striker Darren Bent insists that Newcastle would be the “logical move” for Bowen in the summer transfer window.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “For me, the logical move for Jarrod Bowen, if he was to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, would be Newcastle.

“I think you’ve got to stay in the Premier League as long as possible.

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“I remember when I dropped out of the Premier League, I thought I’d come back and I never did. I was desperate to come back.”

In an interview with Sky Sports, Bowen highlighted where things have gone wrong for West Ham this season.

Bowen said: “I think you’ve got to look at that because it’s been three years this summer since we won a European trophy. Even that season, we finished 14th, we weren’t that great.

“The season after we finished up in the top half of the table and from then, we finished 15th last season. We weren’t great, but we got ourselves out of it.

“It’s not like this season has just come straightaway. It was starting to creep in a little bit last season. But we thought we’d be better this season. Obviously, we had a new manager, then we changed manager after a few games.

“New players coming in. You never want to sit here and give excuses. That’s not what I’m about because ultimately it’s us. It’s all on us. We’re the ones that play.

“You can be set up in a way that you can do things. But when you cross that line, it’s your 11 players on the pitch against their 11 players on the pitch. That’s ultimately what it is. And we just haven’t played well enough. We haven’t been good enough as a group.”

Bowen: ‘I just haven’t played well enough’

Bowen was also critical of himself, he added: “I haven’t played to the standards that I know that I can. I’m big enough to accept that. I just haven’t played well enough.”

On a potential move away from West Ham if they are relegated, Bowen said: “I’ve done it since I’ve been at Hull. I sit down at the end of every season and think, what’s best for me? What do I feel? What’s my gut feeling? And then make a decision and go with it there.

Speaking about his hopes of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, Bowen continued: “It’s probably one of the biggest weeks in my career. So it would be wrong for me to start looking past into the next few weeks and start putting my energy elsewhere.

“I love this club. I have a lot of care for this club. So I want to put all my energy into this week.

“A lot of stuff gets printed. That’s what happens in social media and in newspapers these days. A lot of false things get put out there.

“When there’s time to speak and time to address different things, then it will come from me because that’s how I work.

“I’m quite honest. I’m quite open. I’ll always address different sorts of things. But for me now, my energy has to be into this week. There’s no other way.”

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