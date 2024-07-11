Man Utd keen on Spain star as Barcelona ‘discuss’ transfer despite ‘prioritising’ Arsenal target

Manchester United are “ones to watch” in the race for Dani Olmo’s signature, with Barcelona also keen on signing the RB Leipzig and Spain star, according to reports.

Olmo came through the ranks at Barcelona after joining the Catalan giants from neighbours Espanyol at the age of nine.

The Blaugrana surprisingly let him join Dinamo when he was 16 and the midfielder made his senior debut three months before his 17th birthday.

The 26-year-old emerged as one of the most promising young attacking midfielders in Europe during his time in the Croatian capital and was sold to Leipzig in January 2020 for €29million.

He has been brilliant for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 29 and assisting 34 in 148 appearances.

Olmo is now a regular in the Spain squad and has a very impressive 11 goals in 38 caps for his country after making his debut in November 2019.

Current La Roja boss Luis de la Fuente managed Olmo at Under-21 and Under-23 levels, as well as at the Olympics three years ago.

De la Fuente certainly knows how to get the best out of the Leipzig star, who has featured in all but one of Spain’s six matches at Euro 2024.

Olmo produced one assist in his only start in the group stage before scoring off the bench in the last-16 drubbing of Georgia.

An unfortunate injury to Pedri saw the 26-year-old enter the action after eight minutes in the quarter-final against tournament hosts Germany.

He scored and assisted in the 2-1 victory before scoring the winning goal against France in the last four. It is safe to say that it has been a good tournament for Olmo, who is leading the race for the Golden Boot having assisted more than any other player on three goals.

Well, we went on a bit of a tangent there, didn’t we? Erm…yeah, he could leave Leipzig this summer. Apparently.

Man City, Chelsea out of Dani Olmo race; Man Utd interested

Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked for a while, while Bayern Munich are keen, because of course they are.

Barcelona are another club being strongly linked with Olmo but are unlikely to be able to afford him.

Olmo has a €60m (£51m) release clause in his Leipzig contract that expires on July 20 and Ben Jacobs says Chelsea and City are not expected to pursue the Spanish playmaker.

Manchester United, however, are a club to watch.

Jacobs wrote on X:

Understand Manchester City have ruled out a move for Dani Olmo, despite reports. Chelsea also not considering a bid. Olmo’s €60m release clause now expires on July 20 (as Fabrizio Romano called). Barcelona have already discussed bringing Olmo back. They held direct talks with Leipzig before Euro 2024, but would need a generous payment structure to proceed. Priority is Nico Williams for Barca. Bayern and Manchester United ones to watch for Olmo. Suitors feel his release clause won’t change much. Leipzig will still be open to business even after it expires, and on similar terms.

Interestingly, Jacobs says that Barcelona are prioritising the signing of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, whose release clause is reportedly worth around £45m.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on signing Olmo’s Spain team-mate but Barca’s interest is reciprocated, giving the Gunners’ transfer plans a blow.

The La Liga giants will have to pay either release clause in full, which feels very unrealistic at this moment in time. In case you were unsure, they are skint.

