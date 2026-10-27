Three crucial factors see Man Utd keep Michael Carrick at Old Trafford

Two reports have explained why Manchester United decided to keep Michael Carrick in his role as head coach rather than sack the 45-year-old, as many expected.

Carrick looked set to be heading for the exit door after a damning week in which Man Utd were beaten 4-1 by Como in the Champions League and lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Fans inside Old Trafford on Sunday certainly anticipated it would be Carrick’s last game in charge, as they gave him a rapturous farewell after chanting against Jason Wilcox, INEOS and the Glazers.

After Carrick headed down the tunnel, supporters aimed their rage towards the players, booing them off the pitch for letting their manager down.

Reports on Monday tipped United to fire Carrick and begin talks with either Eddie Howe or Julian Nagelsmann.

Howe had been named as Wilcox’s favoured target, though he would cost £3million due to a compensation fee owed to Newcastle United.

But trusted Man Utd sources Laurie Whitwell and Mike Keegan revealed on Tuesday lunchtime that INEOS had taken the shock decision to keep Carrick in charge.

READ: Man Utd still somehow third in Premier League table under Michael Carrick

The former midfielder ‘will be given the chance to turn results around’, despite strong links with other managers.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday morning that United could decide to keep Carrick in order to break the cycle of regular change in the dugout.

It was also noted that financial concerns would help Carrick’s cause. Not only would United have to pay £3m for Howe, they would also be forced to pay Carrick compensation if they axed him.

ESPN, meanwhile, suggest that the ‘significant support’ Carrick received during and after the loss to Bournemouth was noticed by United decision-makers.

These factors all seem to have helped Carrick stay in his job.

Decision to keep Michael Carrick is risky

But INEOS seem to have confused United supporters not wanting to disrespect a club legend with actual fan support.

The fanbase generally understands that Carrick has to go in order to get the team performing again; they simply wanted to show that the owners and players are largely to blame.

By deciding to keep Carrick, United chiefs risk kicking the can down the road.

United have a tricky run of fixtures coming up, involving games against Chelsea, Roma, Aston Villa and Liverpool. When United inevitably lose one or more of those matches, there will be fresh calls for Carrick to depart.

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