Man Utd ‘deserve relegation’ for keeping Carrick as he ‘belongs in League One’

Manchester United have made a huge mistake in placing their trust in Michael Carrick and not appointing Antonio Conte as his replacement, Mark Goldbridge has said.

Carrick appeared to be on the brink of losing his job following dire defeats to Como and Bournemouth last week. Things turned toxic against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, as fans showed their support for Carrick but ferociously booed the players and chanted against the Glazers, director of football Jason Wilcox and INEOS.

United were heavily linked with Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann in the aftermath of that game. Wilcox is thought to be particularly keen to appoint Howe as Carrick’s replacement.

However, Laurie Whitwell and Mike Keegan reported at Tuesday lunchtime that Carrick will actually be given the chance to turn things around, starting with the trip to Chelsea this weekend.

It is a hugely surprising decision as the squad has stopped playing for Carrick.

Outspoken United fan and presenter Goldbridge has reacted angrily to the decision.

READ: Man Utd still somehow third in Premier League table under Michael Carrick

He wrote on X: ‘Getting beaten by Chelsea and put in the relegation is what this ownership deserve.

‘This means no sacking until the international break at least. Won’t have time between Chelsea and Roma or Roma and Villa. Plus[,] win one of those home games and they’ll PR a turnaround. Carrick’s here for a while now.

‘Genuinely think the board confused the cheering for Carrick after Bournemouth as a sign fans want him to stay.

‘And if you did, you’ve confused loyalty to a legend on the pitch with supporting a coach who belongs in League One.

‘If I was a player I’d be fuming with this decision. The coaching and fitness is a joke, the results are dreadful, then the ownership basically says it’s all ok and business as usual. Basically saying that it’s ok to be s***.

Man Utd urged to replace Carrick with Conte

‘Imagine briefing that you’re not convinced by serial winner, disciplinarian and fitness obsessive Conte and would rather stick with Carrick.

‘I got told yesterday from a very good source that Carrick knew he was gone after Bournemouth. Even Carrick knew he should go.’

As per Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, United officials are ‘not fully sold’ on free agents Conte, Howe or Nagelsmann.

United fear that ‘the best ones won’t come’, namely Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery of Aston Villa.

According to The Athletic, a fear of change, and financial concerns, may have helped Carrick keep his job.

ESPN, meanwhile, have suggested that United chiefs noted the support fans appeared to show Carrick during and after the Bournemouth defeat.

But, as Goldbridge points out, that was the supporters’ way of absolving the manager of blame, rather than a true show of faith.

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