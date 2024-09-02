Man Utd should have ‘kept the money’ over signing £36m ‘filler’ they won’t win trophies with
Owen Hargreaves claims Manchester United summer signing is no more than a “filler” as the ex-Red Devil told his former club that they should have “kept the money”.
United signed Zirkzee from Bologna for £36m and scored on his debut for the club against Fulham having come off the bench.
He made his first start in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool and could have scored twice as perhaps United’s best hope of goals in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund.
But Hargreaves – despite claiming Zirkzee has “something” – is far from convinced that the Dutchman is the solution for United, who he believes need to sign a “killer” like Erling Haaland.
“I quite like him, he’s got something but he’s not a Haaland killer whose going to get you 40 goals,” the former United star said of Zirkzee on Rio Ferdinand Presents.
“In our team he would have been a good squad player, he would have been the third or fourth guy but if you want to win you need a guy at the top of the pitch whose ruthless.
“I like him, I think he could be a really good player for United but the problem is they’ve got two who are really good players, Hojlund and Zirkzee, but look at what Haaland’s done.
“That guy is a robot goalscorer. You need a guy whose a killer, like Ruud [Van Nistelrooy].
“I think Man United should only sign players they think can win them the Premier League and Champions League, otherwise keep the money.
“[Leny] Yoro could be that guy. Young boy, got crazy high potential. But at the moment, United are signing a lot of guys who are like fillers.
“The best players to come through right now have been [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Kobbie] Mainoo, academy boys, so the academy is producing players.”
A report in The Athletic detailed United’s signing of Zirkzee, and it’s clear from initial interest in Benjamin Sesko and later thoughts of signing another striker despite the Dutchman’s arrival, that they – like Hargreaves – are not entirely convinced.
‘Before Zirkzee was selected as the prime candidate, United tried again for Benjamin Sesko, who had been on their radar in Ten Hag’s first summer, as well as when available from Domzale for €2m in 2018.
‘Two years ago, Sesko opted to join RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg on a pre-contract agreement, not yet feeling ready to be the main No 9 at a club of United’s stature. United’s third attempt to bring him to Old Trafford this summer did not get far, as the 21-year-old signed a new deal at Leipzig. There is respect within United for Sesko’s choice to develop his talent in Germany and club scouts will keep him on their radar.
‘United pressed ahead with Zirkzee due to scouting reports, alignment from Ten Hag, and his €40m release clause. In the end, United agreed €42.5m to get more favourable payment terms with Bologna.
‘During the process, consideration was given to the addition of a third striker to complement Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. United felt there might be benefit to bringing in a player experienced at leading the line in the Premier League, with Ivan Toney discussed as well as Calvert-Lewin. United did not re-enter talks for Toney towards the deadline, conscious of avoiding paying over the odds for a player nearing 30 with a year left on his contract.’