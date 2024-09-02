Owen Hargreaves claims Manchester United summer signing is no more than a “filler” as the ex-Red Devil told his former club that they should have “kept the money”.

United signed Zirkzee from Bologna for £36m and scored on his debut for the club against Fulham having come off the bench.

He made his first start in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool and could have scored twice as perhaps United’s best hope of goals in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund.

But Hargreaves – despite claiming Zirkzee has “something” – is far from convinced that the Dutchman is the solution for United, who he believes need to sign a “killer” like Erling Haaland.

“I quite like him, he’s got something but he’s not a Haaland killer whose going to get you 40 goals,” the former United star said of Zirkzee on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“In our team he would have been a good squad player, he would have been the third or fourth guy but if you want to win you need a guy at the top of the pitch whose ruthless.

“I like him, I think he could be a really good player for United but the problem is they’ve got two who are really good players, Hojlund and Zirkzee, but look at what Haaland’s done.

“That guy is a robot goalscorer. You need a guy whose a killer, like Ruud [Van Nistelrooy].

“I think Man United should only sign players they think can win them the Premier League and Champions League, otherwise keep the money.

“[Leny] Yoro could be that guy. Young boy, got crazy high potential. But at the moment, United are signing a lot of guys who are like fillers.

“The best players to come through right now have been [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Kobbie] Mainoo, academy boys, so the academy is producing players.”

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED 0-3 LIVERPOOL

👉 ‘Tory MP’ Ten Hag slammed with Tuchel, Southgate in frame as ‘new Martinez’ thrives for Liverpool

👉 Old Trafford was ‘almost embarrassingly silent’ but Sky insist on selling Man Utd v Liverpool as must-watch

👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob

A report in The Athletic detailed United’s signing of Zirkzee, and it’s clear from initial interest in Benjamin Sesko and later thoughts of signing another striker despite the Dutchman’s arrival, that they – like Hargreaves – are not entirely convinced.