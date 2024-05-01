Harry Maguire is one of the numerous players the Red Devils will consider selling this summer.

Man Utd only have three players anyone would want in their “fire sale” this summer, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

A report earlier this week claimed that the Red Devils are open to offers for all of their players this summer. except Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are set to have a modest transfer budget this summer and the idea is to supplement it with money brought in by player sales.

It shouldn’t be too hard to choose who to sell with many Man Utd players playing below their level over the past season with the Red Devils currently sixth in the Premier League.

But former Sky Sports presenter Keys is intrigued to see who Man Utd can offload this summer, he wrote on X: “It’ll be interesting to see what Utd raise from their fire-sale. Who would buy any of them? You’d take McTominay and gamble on a cut-price Rashford. Maguire as well. As for the rest?”

He also had some strong opinions on Liverpool’s incoming manager Arne Slot, comparing the Dutchman with his compatriot Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

Keys wrote on his own blog: “It’s taken too long, but at least United are now on the cusp of correcting the monumental error they made when appointing ten Hag.

“He was never the right man. And regulars will know my view has never wavered.

“The truth is – he got the Utd job on the back of dominating a small league with the biggest club in that league and after winning three consecutive titles. But that’s exactly what he should’ve done. He had the best players and good resources. Ok, there was a CL semi-final, but none of this made him one of the best coaches in Europe. None of it qualified him for the job at OT.

“I’m not revisiting this simply to remind Utd fans of the nonsense Murtough spouted. They’ve lived it. They know first hand how bad it’s been. Ten Hag was out of his depth from the moment he walked into OT. Do you remember when he came up with the cunning plan to switch the dug-outs round? Genius. What on earth was that all about?

“No. I mention it because I believe Liverpool are about to make the same mistakes that Utd did. Arne ten Slot. Really? Not for me. And I’m not alone. There isn’t a Liverpool fan that I’ve spoken to isn’t totally underwhelmed by the news ten Slot is going to replace Klopp.

“Ok. Let’s cut him some slack. I accept we don’t know. It could turn out to be an inspired appointment. But I’m not convinced.

“Why ten Slot? (I know that’s not his name but he’s mini-me isn’t he?). I guarantee you we’ll hear all the same things they said about ten Hag when Liverpool finally unveil their man. What you won’t hear is an admission that he wasn’t first choice. Or that his record in Holland isn’t even as good as ten Hag’s was.”